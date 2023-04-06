Total of 381 Investment Plans Worth 12.1 Billion Euros Submitted to ‘Greece 2.0’ Plan

Economy

ATHENS – A total of 381 investment plans, with a combined budget of 12.12 billion euros, have been submitted to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0”, the finance ministry said in a report. The ministry noted that 5.02 billion euros were loans from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, 4.03 billion euros are bank capital and 3.07 billion euros the participation of the owners of the plans. These investment plans cover different sectors of the economy (industry, retail commerce, electricity production, renewable energy sources, telecommunications, tourism and services).

A total of 106 loan contracts have been signed, with a budget of 5.2 billion euros (2.1 billion from the RRF, 1.8 billion from banks and 1.3 billion own capital). The average weighted interest rate of the loans is 1.8% with an average repayment duration of 12 years. Out of the 381 investment plans, 230 have been submitted by very small, small and medium-sized enterprises with a total budget of 2.73 billion euros.

Finance Alternate Minister Theodore Skylakakis said that loans received from the Recovery Fund are the largest financing tool the country has ever had and has motivated investors because of the favorable lending terms in a period when interest rates are on the rise, globally. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” is implemented rapidly and it is addressed to anyone willing to invest.