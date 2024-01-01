x

Total of 29 Migrants Found off Southern Crete to Be Transferred to Athens

January 1, 2024
By Athens News Agency
4395403_17_0_type13265
FILE - Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

ATHENS – Twenty-nine migrants found early on Saturday morning by the Helelnic Coast Guard in southern Crete are temporarily housed in Aghia Galini of Rethymno ahead of a transfer to Athens.

The 29 had started off from a beach off the Kambut region of NE Libya and were headed to Greece. They were located in a boat 16.5 nautical miles south of Gavdos island, off the coast of southern Crete.

The Rethymno Coast Guard, who had been alerted to the migrants’ presence and are investigating the incident, arrested a 43-year-old man who was identified by other migrants as the pilot of the boat on suspicion of illegal entry and exit, and violations related among others to exposing people to danger.

In statements to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), Rethymno Deputy Regional Governor Maria Lioni identified the migrants as Egyptian and said they are housed at the Old Coast Guard building. She said they had all undergone medical examinations and tests, were fully provided for, and they will be transported to Athens shortly after the New Year. “We are housing them in Rethymno because the summer camps of Kalathas in Chania are full and there is no more space anywhere,” she said.

