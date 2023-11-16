Toronto Marks Twenty-fifth Anniversary Its Theological Academy

Events

Archbishop Sotirios of Canada, speaks at the event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Theological Academy of the Archdiocese of Canada. (Photo: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada)

TORONTO – The Patriarchal Theological Orthodox Academy of Toronto has operated successfully for 25 years. It has a four-year university program of Theological Studies and is affiliated with St. Paul’s University in Ottawa. Its bachelor degree is recognized by all theological schools and universities.

Fifty-nine students have graduated from the Theological Academy and thirty-four of them have been ordained and serve the communities in Canada. The Holy Archdiocese of Canada has 78 communities, 16 of which are missionary parishes (meaning they have no permanent priest and are instead being served by priests who live close by).

The communities and Philoptochos chapters of the greater Montreal area, under the guidance of the local priests, organized a luncheon at the Palace Convention Centre, with great success. The funds for the luncheon were donated by Nicholas Tsatas, Archon Protonotarios of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and owner of the Palace Convention Centre. Fr. Nicolas Papageorgiou was the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Fr. Charalambos Tzintis was Vice Chairman, and Frs. Christian Socosan and Spyridon Voutos were committee members. Fr. Voutos was also the M.C. at this event, which was attended by six hundred and fifty people.

According to an official statement, “Archon Protonotarios Tsatas donated the dinner and we thank him wholeheartedly. It must be noted that Archon Tsatas offers this dinner for the Theological Academy every year free of charge.”

Official guests from City Hall, the provincial and federal governments, as well as the Greek Consulate, included: M. Deros, City Councillor of Parc Extension, A. Revelakis, City Councillor of Chomedey, Α. Dib, City Councillor of St. Martin, A. Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, and Katerina Varvarigou, Consul General of Montreal.

Also, Gerontissa Thekla with twelve 12 sisters from the Monastery of Panagia the Comforter were at the dinner. The Monastery is under construction and fundraising efforts are reportedly going very well. Approximately $2,000,000 has already been raised and the Archdiocese will give $1,000,000 for this purpose.

Speakers were Dr. Orestis Tsoukas, a member of the Board of Directors and son of the President of the HCGM, Dr. Georgios Tsoukas, who could not attend due to illness, Zoe Veroutis, President of the Archdiocesan Philoptochos Council of Canada, and Consul General Varvarigou.

The statement also notes that, “Archbishop Sotirios spoke at the end about our Theological Academy. He conveyed to all the love and blessings of His All Holiness, the Ecumenical Patriarch, and noted that His All-Holiness spoke this summer at Imvros,” with Archbishop Sotirios present, and he praised the extraordinary success of the Theological Academy of Toronto.

Archbishop Sotirios announced, according to the release, that “there is already an Endowment Fund for the Theological Academy which has accumulated $10,000,000 but it requires $5,000,000 more. This way the Academy can be self-sufficient and be able to keep operating in the future with no financial problems. Of course, this is possible, because priests, who have at least a Master’s degree and are assigned to churches in Toronto and the surrounding area, as Archbishop Sotirios said, teach entirely free of charge.”

Throughout the dinner there was excellent music of religious and patriotic songs, offered by B. Galatis free of charge, as he does for all the events of the Theological Academy in Montreal.

Net income from the fundraising event and the album will surpass $60,000.

Archbishop Sotirios thanked the guests, the donors, the organizers, Archon Tsatas, and especially the Professors of our Theological Academy, and gave glory to God for the great blessing that is the Theological Academy.