May 15, 2024

Top Honors for Greece and Santorini at the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards

May 14, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – Greece remains one of the most popular European destinations for travelers from the United States in 2024, as confirmed at the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards 2024, where Greece won top honors.

Specifically, Greece was named the winner for the 3rd consecutive year in the category “Best Historical Attractions, International.” Santorini was ranked 1st in the “Best Island in Europe” category for the 11th consecutive year. Mykonos was ranked 3rd in the categories “Best Island in Europe” and “Best Beaches Internationally.”

The American Leisure Lifestyle Awards were organized for the 12th consecutive year by ‘Global Traveler’ magazine. The voting period took place from July 15, 2023, to March 8, 2024, with thousands of readers of the magazine and its digital media recording their preferences in American (domestic) and international destinations, and service providers for leisure, luxury, and adventure tourism.

The awards ceremony will take place on May 16 at The Union League in Philadelphia. Constantinos Charokopos, the head of the US & North America branch of the National Tourism Organization of Greece (EOT) will accept the Greek awards.

