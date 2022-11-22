x

November 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Cinema

“Top Gun: Maverick” to Land on Paramount+ in December

November 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Film-Top Gun Maverick-Streaming
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday that “Top Gun: Maverick,” having made more than $1.48 billion worldwide at the box office, will debut Dec. 22 on Paramount+. (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK — Seven months after first arriving in theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick,” the year’s top film, will finally land on a streaming service.

Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday that “Top Gun: Maverick,” having made more than $1.48 billion worldwide at the box office, will debut Dec. 22 on Paramount+.

In an age where studios have increasingly pushed to shorten the span between theatrical and streaming, Paramount kept the Tom Cruise-starring “Top Gun” sequel going in theaters and, more recently on video-on-demand, for an uncommonly long and extremely lucrative run.

After being held for more than two years during the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” was released in late May. It proved a juggernaut as the No. 1 film in North America for three straight weeks and even returned to the top spot over Labor Day weekend in September. It remained in the top 10 film at the domestic box office for 14 straight weeks. In late August, “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on premium on-demand for $20 (later reduced to $6) and again topped on-demand charts.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will be available on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and in Latin America.

 

RELATED

Arts
Cartoonists Honor “Peanuts” Creator in Saturday Funny Pages

NEW YORK — Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of "Peanuts" creator Charles M.

Music
Taylor Swift Ticket Trouble Could Drive Political Engagement
Music
Eric Alexandrakis Receives Second Grammy Nomination for Silver Moon

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

“Our Country, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrates Its Armed Forces” (Photos)

ATHENS - "Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces.

STOCKHOLM — Swedish authorities arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation Tuesday in the Stockholm area.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine's invader – during a service.

NEW YORK — Seven months after first arriving in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's top film, will finally land on a streaming service.

Some of Taylor Swift's fans want you to know three things: They're not still 16, they have careers and resources and, right now, they're angry.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.