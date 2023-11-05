x

November 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

USA

Tola Sets NYC Marathon Course Record to Win Men’s Race; Hellen Obiri of Kenya Takes Women’s Title

November 5, 2023
By Associated Press
NYC Marathon
Women's elite division runners make their way onto the Verrazano Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race on Sunday while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title.

Tola finished in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the 2:05.06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemel Yimer when the pair were heading towards the Bronx at mile 20. By the time he headed back into Manhattan a mile later he was up by 19 seconds and chasing Mutai’s mark.

While the men’s race was well decided before the last few miles, the women’s race came down to the stretch. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead. Obiri made a move as the trio headed back into Central Park for the final half-mile and finished in 2:27.23. Gidey finished second, 6 seconds behind.

People arrive for the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Runners rest before the start of the New York City Marathon in the Staten Island borough of New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Runners gather before the start of the New York City Marathon in the Staten Island borough of New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The women’s elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The men’s elite runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Men’s elite division runners make their way onto the Verrazano Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Runners make their way in the Brooklyn borough New York during the New York City Marathon Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Runners make their way in the Brooklyn borough New York during the New York City Marathon , Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

RELATED

USA
Celtics Outlast Nets 124-114 behind Tatum and Holiday’s Double-doubles (Highlights)

NEW YORK — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 124-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

USA
Brooks Has Big Fourth Quarter, Scores 26 to Lead Rockets over Kings 107-89
USA
Aho Scores in Overtime as Hurricanes Rally Past Islanders 4-3

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.