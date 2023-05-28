Today ‘we set government policy until June 25’, PM Sarmas tells caretaker cabinet on Saturday

Politics

ATHENS. Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas chaired the first full-length meeting of the caretaker cabinet at Maximos Mansion on Saturday.

Addressing the ministers after they were sworn in on Friday and received their portfolios at handovers in ministries, Sarmas noted that “today we set government policy until June 25,” the day of runoff elections.

This is “our obligation per the country’s constitution, which provides that the government sets policy and the prime minister ensures the government’s unity, directs its actions and public services in general, for the efficient implementation of government policy,” he stressed.

This short-term government “is tasked with preparing the country for a second round of elections on June 25 and carrying out Greece’s outstanding obligations until then,” he underlined.

Sarmas also pointed out what he called potential “dangers lurking in ministries,” urging ministers to pursue “diligent risk management and identify the various risks that threaten the activities, the financial life, and everything that is related to your ministerial responsibilities.”