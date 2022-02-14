To Transmit Data, Egypt Will Lay Underwater Cable Link to Greece

Economy

CAIRO – Egypt plans to spend $60 million to put an fiber-optic cable under the Mediterranean Sea to Greece for data transmission under a memorandum of understanding signed by the countries.

Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said that technical studies were underway for the project to determine the most feasible route for the project, reported Egypt Independent.

Talaat explained that Egypt’s strategic location allows it to play a vital role in transferring data from the Middle East to Europe and that the plan includes supporting local networks by increasing the number of service paths.

He said that about 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) of new paths have been extended, along with adding four landing stations to increase the efficiency of services and that the next step is partnerships with other countries, including Greece.

He visited Athens for a ceremony for the signing of the memorandum between Telecom Egypt and IPTO to lay a submarine cable between the two countries, noting that there will be 18 cables within three years, by 2025.