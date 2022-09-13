x

September 13, 2022

To Save Energy, Greek Parliament Outside Lights Go Off

September 13, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΜΒΟΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΣΥΝΟΛΙΚΗ ΕΞΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΗΣΗ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΣ(ΑΛΙΚΗ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΟΥ/ΒΟΥΛΗ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Presidential guards stand at the tomb of the unknown soldier in front of Greece's Parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A campaign to use less air conditioning and heat because of the soaring cost of energy, driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has led the Greek Parliament to switch off outside lights as an example.

The exterior lighting that puts the Parliament in a glow at night won’t be used for the time being although the perimeter security lights for protection will still be on, said Kathimerini.

At the same time, the building’s energy upgrade program is under way with a 36 percent reduction in energy consumption, part of a program that began in 2019 and is nearing completion.

There have already been changes in the heating-cooling systems and the installation of low-energy consumption lighting inside the building, with new external lighting expected to be ready in 2023.

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

