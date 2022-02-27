x

February 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Editorial

To Protect the Future of the SNFCC

February 27, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
unnamed
SNFCC. Photo credit: Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Twenty million people have visited the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in the five years that have passed since the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) transferred the title of ownership of the most important construction project in Greece since the creation of the Parthenon to the Greek state – as I have noted many times.

It is an endeavor with many and powerful multipliers that have had favorable impacts for the economy, culture, and society.

At a recent anniversary event SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos, the inspirer and mastermind of the project and its support to date, used the opportunity to express his joy for the unprecedented, harmonious cooperation of seven (7) different governments with the Foundation from the beginning of the project, but motivated by a deep love of ‘father to child’ he also addressed a wide open issue regarding the future of the SNFCC.

The SNF continues to finance the SNFCC in the amount of 10 million euro per year for programs and operating expenses.

“We made two bets when we decided to make the donation,” said Mr. Dracopoulos. “The first was to make a project that would be embraced by the people – and we achieved that. The second bet, however, is still being played and I confess that I am afraid… There… is a gap at the moment.”

After noting that “at the moment we are being taken for granted, but in this life you should not take anything for granted,” he identified the problem: “According to the contract, the Greek state should have contributed a metro extension to the SNFCC . The metro should have been done from the first moment. It is provided for in the contract from 2009.”

He continued: “We (the Foundation) are still here and helping, but one day we will not be. We should not be. The project must stand on its own two feet. It is not ‘healthy’ for the Foundation to continue to support it financially for an indefinite time to come.”
Mr. Dracopoulos said things as they are.
And that serves the interest of both the SNFCC and society. He rang the alarm bell. Now, as early as possible.

He has an obligation to do so. He also has the right. He more than anyone else.
Let’s hope he will be heard.

RELATED

Columnists
God Ιs a Potter: He Works in Mud – Ask Bishop Seraphim

What's all this fuss about Greece's revered Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus being accused of hate speech? He's a man of God, for God's Sake, and would never incite his flock with virulent speech against the Jews, Zionists, homosexuals, and COVID-19 health restrictions and vaccines.

Editorial
Seeing Βeyond Ukraine
Columnists
A Thank You Note to Leadership 100

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK - The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings