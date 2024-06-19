To Delight of Developers, Cyprus’ Real Estate Prices Seen Doubling

Economy

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ continued lure to ex-patriates and digital nomads who can work from anywhere, and demand for property has seen real estate prices rising 12.7 percent and expected to double in not too many years.

That was the estimation of the Bell Real Estate Group when it launched its flagship project in the seaside city of Larnaca on the south coast of the island, the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union.

In a report, the Jerusalem Post said that in the fourth quarter of 2023 that real estate prices were rising everywhere, highest at 11 percent in Larnaca but also 5.1 percent in the capital Nicosia, 10.7 percent in Limassol and 8.3 percent in Paphos.

“Larnaca is at the beginning of its journey in realizing its real estate potential,” said Bell Group founder Shani Bell, who directed the Larnaca project. “Property prices are still 30 percent lower there than in Limassol, but this reality is going to change very soon,” she said, although a major marina project in Larnaca was halted.

“Larnaca is on the rise and hence the tremendous potential we see in smart investment in the region, which is so friendly to the Israeli investor and is already showing impressive and consistent increases in real estate prices,” she added.

Her group estimates growth will continue because of tourism and positive migration along with the fabled warm weather and sunshine that has lured so many foreigners to make the island their home.

She also noted the favorable tax regime that has attracted rich Russians and others from Europe and other countries makes Cyprus a draw for business centers for startups and technology companies such as Microsoft, Deloitte and Amdocs.

“Understanding the future target audience led us to formulate a holistic residential concept, aiming to be a One Stop Shop for individuals and families who come to vacation or work on the island,” she said.

With the increase in foreign residents in the area, the demand for real estate properties in Cyprus has jumped dramatically, and more investors, including Israelis, see it as a particularly attractive destination, the report added.