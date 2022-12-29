TNH’s Top Stories of 2022

General News

NEW YORK – As the year 2022 comes to a close and 2023 begins, The National Herald looks back at the top stories that captivated our readers’ interest, according to views on TNH’s website. The year started off with even more of a return to in-person events for the community as COVID cases, of the Omicron variant in particular, began to wane. From the various associations and societies holding their annual cutting of the Vasilopita and the Epiphany/Theophany celebrations in Tarpon Springs, FL, and around the world, the feeling of a return to normalcy was palpable. Year-round travel to Greece also drew interest as the New York Times featured skiing in Crete early in January, but by February, the Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated the headlines with Greeks in Dnipro, Ukraine Speak to TNH among the reports from the scene that highlighted the devastation and the human toll of the war.

In March, the top story, sadly, was Greek Mom Charged with Killing Daughter, Probed in 2 Other Kids Deaths, while TNH’s 50 Wealthiest Greeks in America List 2022 also drew the interest of many readers.

Yanni Georgoulakis: Social Media Trendsetter with 6M Followers, an interview by TNH Contributor Catherina Ploumidaki, was the top article of April.

In May, readers’ concerns turned towards church-related matters with Confrontation between Elpidophoros and Nathanael, Metropolitans Respond to Archbishop.

Head of Hercules from Antikythera Shipwreck Recovered by Divers in Greece was the top article in June with TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York in second place that month.

In July, readers were once again clicking on church-related articles with Assembly of Orthodox Canonical Bishops of America Replies to Archbishop Elpidophoros receiving the most views, followed by Archbishop Elpidophoros Traveled to Greece to Baptize the Children of Greek-American Gay Couple. Also among the top 10 articles in July was the Consecration of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.

Dr. Spiro Spireas to TNH: ‘I Am Very Worried for the Future of Our Church’, an in-depth interview by TNH Religion Editor Theodore Kalmoukos, garnered the most hits in August while Historical Observations: Greek Slaves in Anatolia in 1936 by Stavros Stavridis was the second most popular article that month, expanding our readers’ knowledge of the events that followed the Asia Minor Catastrophe the grim centennial of which was commemorated in various events throughout the year.

Mitsotakis at UN Calls on Turkey to Scale Down Rhetoric was the top article in September and included Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ full speech to the UN General Assembly in which he noted that “as Prime Minister of Greece, I will never compromise on my country’s territorial integrity, security and stability. Greece will not be bullied by anyone.”

In October, Trump Angrily Lashes Out after His Deposition Is Ordered drew readers’ attention ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with American Model Shocked to Find Greeks… in Greece in second place for the month’s most views.

‘Good Night, Everyone’: We Have All Become Fetterman Voters Now, the commentary by Professor Constantinos E. Scaros following the debate between the candidates for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, received the most views in November and indeed the most for any opinion article in 2022. It should be noted that Democrat John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania since 2019, was recovering from a stroke at the time of the debate and beat the Republican former cardiothoracic surgeon and TV talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

In December, TNH readers’ thoughts turned to travel with Top 10 Frugal Travel Tips from Frequent Flyers topping the list for most views while Erdogan ‘Crowned’ His Successor, the Editorial by Antonis H. Diamataris- TNH Advisor to the Publishers, was in second place, followed by New Crisis Boiling at the School of Theology in third place. St. Nicholas Church & National Shrine at the World Trade Center Celebrates Feast Day was also among the top 10 most viewed articles for the month of December.