January 11, 2022

Politics

TNH Live Streaming: Tsunis to Appear Before Senate Tomorrow for Confirmation

January 11, 2022
By The National Herald
In this file photo, George Tsunis, the new Chairman of the Board for Nassau University Medical Center. Photo: TNH File
In this file photo, George Tsunis, the new Chairman of the Board for Nassau University Medical Center. Photo: TNH File

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a full Committee hearing and a business meeting to consider various nominations, including that of Greek-American George J. Tsunis of New York for Ambassador of the United States to Greece. The National Herald will stream the hearing live on Wednesday, January 12.

14-Year-Old Girl Shot by Police Remembered at LA Funeral

LOS ANGELES — A 14-year-old girl who was killed when a Los Angeles police officer fired at a suspect at a clothing store and the bullet pierced a wall was remembered Monday as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports, adored animals and excelled in school.

