TNH Featured in ERT Documentary ‘Routes of the Greek Diaspora’

Eraklis A. Diamataris and Antonis H. Diamataris talk to Maya Tsoclis at TNH's headquarters in New York.

ATHENS – The documentary of ‘ERTFlix’ (ERT’s free platform for films, series, and documentaries), ‘Routes of the Greek Diaspora’, included extensive reporting on Ethikos Kirix – The National Herald.

More specifically, in the episode that aired this past Sunday, April 23, the presenter Maya Tsoclis visited the newspaper’s headquarters in New York and spoke with Antonis H. Diamataris, who for four decades was the Publisher-Editor of TNH and is the current Advisor to Publishers of the the newspaper. He has also served as Deputy Foreign Minister for Hellenism Abroad.

Also present for the interview was and the current Publisher-Editor of the Greek edition of the newspaper, Eraklis A. Diamataris.

The two of them spoke about the political power of the Greek-American community and how important it is in supporting Greece and Cyprus.

“If it were not for Hellenism in general and Hellenism in America in particular, I don’t know where Greece would be today in terms of national sovereignty,” Antonis Diamataris said, among other things. He pointed out the historical moments (the Balkan Wars, World War II, the invasion of Cyprus by the Turks) when the Community played a decisive role in the course of Greek history.

He made special reference to the role of the Internet, which has enabled the newspaper to have an international readership.

For his part Eraklis A. Diamataris, among other things, referred to his challenge of maintaining the interests of the new generations of Greek-Americans in the homeland. “It is a blessing to be both American and Greek, to be able to combine the American mindset with Greek warmth,” he said.

You can watch this documentary by clicking on the photo below:

The segment regarding TNH starts at 36:50, but it’s worth watching the whole documentary.