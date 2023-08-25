x

August 25, 2023

TNH Exclusive: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson Vacation in Karpathos

August 25, 2023
By TNH Staff
Tom Hanks Karpathos August 2023
Tom Hanks taking in the nightlife of Karpathos. (Photo: Sofia Arkoudakis)

KARPATHOS – In a poignant moment for Greece, Hollywood icon Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were seen enjoying the serene beauty of the Greek Island of Karpathos. This comes at a time when the nation is still reeling from its most catastrophic wildfire season to date. Hanks’ visit, however, transcends a mere celebrity holiday—it stands as a beacon of hope and resilience for a grieving country.

A long-time admirer of Greece’s rich cultural tapestry, Hanks has often expressed his fondness for its history, culture, and stunning landscapes. This connection was solidified in 2019 when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were honored with Greek citizenship, underscoring their deep ties to the nation.

Rita Wilson takes in the view from the harbor of Karpathos aboard a yacht. (Photo: Sofia Arkoudakis)

Greece’s recent wildfires have wrought havoc on its iconic landscapes, taking lives, destroying homes, and scorching vast expanses of olive groves and pine forests. The aftermath has left the nation grappling with both emotional and economic challenges, prompting concerns about its path to recovery.

Against this backdrop, Hanks’ choice to holiday in Greece carries profound significance. It’s a powerful statement, reaffirming that Greece, in spite of its recent adversities, continues to be a captivating and hospitable destination. By choosing Karpathos, a gem among the lesser-traveled islands, Hanks also highlights the myriad experiences the country offers beyond its renowned tourist spots.

This endorsement from a figure of Hanks’ stature is a boon for the Greek tourism sector, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy. It resonates with a global audience, conveying a clear message: Greece remains enchanting, and it’s ready to welcome visitors. As the country seeks international solidarity, bolstering tourism emerges as a pivotal step in its healing journey.

