TNH Discussions Returns with Eraklis Diamataris, Endy Zemenides and Aram Hamparian

Politics

After a year’s live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald’s co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life. On this week’s episode Eraklis was joined by Endy Zemenides and Aram Hamparian, the Executive Directors of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) respectively.

The topic of conversation was ANCA and HALC’s joint work on stopping arms sales from the United States to Turkey at a time of particular erratic behavior by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The dangers for Greece with their neighbor to the east remain hypothetical, unfortunately Armenia continues to experience Turkey using brute military force to impose itself in the region.

For the full video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSTBqsTCszQ