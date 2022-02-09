x

February 9, 2022

TNH Discussions Returns with Eraklis Diamataris, Endy Zemenides and Aram Hamparian

February 9, 2022
By The National Herald
TNH Discussions Retus with Eraklis Diamataris, Endy Zemenides and Aram Hamparian (Photo by Eraklis Diamataris/TNH)

After a year’s live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald’s co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life. On this week’s episode Eraklis was joined by Endy Zemenides and Aram Hamparian, the Executive Directors of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and  the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) respectively.

The topic of conversation was ANCA and HALC’s joint work on stopping arms sales from the United States to Turkey at a time of particular erratic behavior by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The dangers for Greece with their neighbor to the east remain hypothetical, unfortunately Armenia continues to experience Turkey using brute military force to impose itself in the region.

For the full video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSTBqsTCszQ

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

CONSTANTINOPLE - His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a letter of protest to His Excellency Mr Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Republic, regarding the sacrilege of the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Panaghia Soumela of Trabzon – a most hallowed sanctuary of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and of the Romeosyne of Pontos, but also a monument of global religious and cultural heritage – areas of which were made available, according to audiovisual materials circulating on the internet, for purposes that are not in line with its religious character and history.

ATHENS - American award-winning film director, screenwriter and producer Constantine Alexander Payne was sworn in as a Greek citizen at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston on Tuesday, the consulate said on Twitter.

Massive Fire Torches Empty Building Complex in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A massive fire ripped through an empty five-story hotel and apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City that was under construction, fire officials said.

