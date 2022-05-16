x

May 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

TNH Co-Publisher Eraklis Diamataris on ERT Radio about Mitsotakis’ U.S. Visit

May 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Editor & Publisher Eraklis A. Diamataris
Eraklis Diamataris, co-publisher-editor of Ethnikos Kirikas/The National Herald. Photo: TNH File

WASHINGTON, DC – The co-publisher-editor of Ethnikos Kirikas/The National Herald, Eraklis Diamataris, was interviewed on the show “Proini Parea” on the First Program on Hellenic Radio on May 16 regarding Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States.

Read more: A. Diamataris on “ERT” Regarding Mitsotakis’ Visit to the U.S. (Video)

“We expect a lot from this trip, both as Greek-Americans and as Greeks in general,” said Diamataris, noting the situation since Greek-American George Tsounis is now at the U.S. Embassy in Athens.

“There is a Prime Minister who has studied in the U.S., knows the American mentality and at the same time in Athens there is a Greek-American in the American Embassy and I think that this opportunity should not be missed,” said Diamataris.

Referring to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, which revealed that the Biden administration has asked Congress to upgrade Turkish F-16s, Diamataris expressed the view that in the end Congress will not vote for such a thing, because it has become clear now that Turkey is an unstable ally that cannot be trusted. “Turkey is unpredictable and has been doing this for a century every time there are significant developments. It is doing the same now that it wants to block the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO.” On the other hand, Greece “is a pillar of stability in the region,” Diamataris noted.

At the same time, Diamataris made special reference to the relationship of President Biden with the Greek Diaspora in the U.S. “When he first became Delaware’s senator, those who supported him were the Greeks of his state, the shopkeepers, the restaurant owners. He was 29 years old then and the Greek community believed in him in his first steps,” said Diamataris to conclude his interview.

RELATED

Politics
Raptakis, Bipartisan Gr-Amer. State Legislators Call for Rejection of Sale to Turkey

COVENTRY, RI – Rhode Island State Senator Lou Raptakis is leading a group of dozens of Hellenic-American State Legislators from around the country who are calling on Congress to reject a recommendation by the Biden administration to allow the sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to upgrade their air force.

Politics
Greek-Americans in Congress Fight Plan to Upgrade Turkey’s F-16’s
Politics
Elected Officials, Families Call for Dr. Composto to Remain as Superintendent

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

A. Diamataris on “ERT” Regarding Mitsotakis’ Visit to the U.S. (Video)

ATHENS – Antonis H. Diamataris, Advisor to the Publishers of Ethnikos Kirix and The National Herald, appeared on Greek state television, in particular, on ERT1’s show ‘From Six’.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings