TNH Co-Publisher Eraklis Diamataris on ERT Radio about Mitsotakis’ U.S. Visit

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – The co-publisher-editor of Ethnikos Kirikas/The National Herald, Eraklis Diamataris, was interviewed on the show “Proini Parea” on the First Program on Hellenic Radio on May 16 regarding Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States.

“We expect a lot from this trip, both as Greek-Americans and as Greeks in general,” said Diamataris, noting the situation since Greek-American George Tsounis is now at the U.S. Embassy in Athens.

“There is a Prime Minister who has studied in the U.S., knows the American mentality and at the same time in Athens there is a Greek-American in the American Embassy and I think that this opportunity should not be missed,” said Diamataris.

Referring to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, which revealed that the Biden administration has asked Congress to upgrade Turkish F-16s, Diamataris expressed the view that in the end Congress will not vote for such a thing, because it has become clear now that Turkey is an unstable ally that cannot be trusted. “Turkey is unpredictable and has been doing this for a century every time there are significant developments. It is doing the same now that it wants to block the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO.” On the other hand, Greece “is a pillar of stability in the region,” Diamataris noted.

At the same time, Diamataris made special reference to the relationship of President Biden with the Greek Diaspora in the U.S. “When he first became Delaware’s senator, those who supported him were the Greeks of his state, the shopkeepers, the restaurant owners. He was 29 years old then and the Greek community believed in him in his first steps,” said Diamataris to conclude his interview.