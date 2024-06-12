x

Titmus Sets a Women’s 200-Meter Freestyle World Record at Australia’s Olympic Swimming Trials

June 12, 2024
By Associated Press
Ariarne Titmus reacts after winning the final of the Women's 200m Freestyle during the 2024 Australian Swimming Trials at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Titmus set a world record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday at Australia’s Olympic swimming trials on Wednesday.(Jono Searle/AAP Image via AP)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ariarne Titmus set a world record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday at Australia’s Olympic swimming trials.

Titmus finished in 1 minute, 52.23 seconds in the final, taking almost two-thirds of a second off Mollie O’Callaghan’s world mark of 1:52.85 set at last year’s world championships.

O’Callaghan placed second at the Australian titles in 1:52.48.

Titmus, the Olympic champion in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events, now holds the world records in both events.

“Honestly, the world record is a bonus,” she said. “I’m happy to finally put together a swim that I know I’m capable of and it’s exciting to do it in my home town, in front of a home-town crowd.”

Titmus and O’Callaghan both work with the same coach, Dean Boxall.

“We really don’t see what each other is doing in training, we are very separate — she trains for the sprint events, I train for middle distance,” Titmus said. “Looking at a world record, I don’t look at who has it. I look at the time.”

Titmus said a record wasn’t “on my radar” so close to the Paris Olympics, which start July 26.

“I just wanted to put together a great swim and I have the chance to do it again in Paris,” she said.

The 20-year-old O’Callaghan said she experienced pre-race anxiety, entering as the record holder.

“I couldn’t really sleep last night,” she said. “I’m still learning. I am only young and I am not as experienced as the other girls, so I will take anything at this point.”

Titmus and O’Callaghan finished more than three seconds ahead of the rest of the field in a strong final. Lani Pallister placed third, Brianna Throssell was fourth and Shayna Jack tied for fifth with Jamie Perkins.

The top six swimmers are likely to form Australia’s 4×200 freestyle relay squad in Paris. The Australians hold the world record in the event.

Australia’s team for the Olympics will be confirmed on the weekend, after the six-day trials at Brisbane’s Chandler Aquatic Center.

___

