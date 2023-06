Worldwide

TIRANA – Himare’s recently-elected ethnic Greek mayor, Fredi Beleri, must remain in custody until trial, the special Appeals Court of Tirana ruled on Thursday. The same court decided that Beleri’s associate Pantelis Kokavesis, who was being held on remand in connection with the same case, should be released.

As a condition for his release, the court required that Kokavesis should report to his local police station at regular intervals.