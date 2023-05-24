x

May 25, 2023

Tina Turner, Legendary Singer, Dies at 83

May 24, 2023
By Associated.Press
Obit Tina Turner
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

Tina Turner, the legendary singer and performer known for her dynamic stage presence and hit records, has passed away at the age of 83. From her early partnership with husband Ike Turner to her triumphant solo career, Turner’s indomitable spirit shone through. She left an indelible mark on the music industry with chart-topping songs like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Her powerful contralto voice, infectious smile, and iconic style made her an unforgettable figure. Turner’s manager confirmed her passing after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

Tina Turner’s extraordinary journey took her from a segregated Tennessee hospital to international stardom. Despite enduring physical abuse and financial hardship during her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, she emerged as a resilient solo artist in her forties. Her music resonated with audiences worldwide, earning her numerous accolades, including 12 Grammy Awards. Turner’s influential career extended beyond music, as she became a symbol of strength and resilience for survivors of domestic abuse. Her life story inspired a film, a Broadway musical, and a heartfelt HBO documentary.

Her collaborations and friendships with icons like Mick Jagger, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey showcased her enduring impact on the industry. Turner’s unique blend of pop, rock, and rhythm and blues captivated audiences and produced timeless hits. She sold over 150 million records globally, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and received prestigious honors such as the Kennedy Center Honors. Her vibrant spirit and unwavering talent will forever be cherished.

Tina Turner’s legacy extends far beyond her remarkable career. She broke barriers, empowered others, and found love and happiness in her later years. Her story serves as an inspiration to all who face adversity, reminding us that strength and resilience can lead to triumph. Rest in power, Tina Turner.

