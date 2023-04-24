Time Running Out for Prosecution in Stalled Folli Follie Fraud Case

Society

ATHENS – Pushed back for years, a fraud case against the owner and son of the bankrupt jewelry maker Folli Follie may finally be brought in June after the Athens Bar Association gave permission for lawyers to take part.

The statute of limitations to prosecute is fast expiring on a number of the accusations brought against the company founder, Dimitris Koutsolioutsos and his son Tzortzis.

They are the main defendants in the case in which 13 people will stand trial to face charges of falsified balance sheets, financial offenses and also for forming a criminal organization in the long-delayed case.

The trial had been deadlocked after lawyers abstained from criminal trials because of disagreements which they cited regarding a legislative provision about when those convicted would have to go to jail.

“The Athens Bar Association has decided to give permission to its members, lawyers, to attend the trial in question, due to the imminent risk of the statute of limitations expiring for certain offenses,” President Dimitris Vervesos told Kathimerini about the decision.

The court’s President Maria Andreopoulou, took the unprecedented decision in December, 2022 to stop the proceedings after complaining it was being “held hostage” in a legal snafu causing a problem.

An accounting investigation found that supervisory authorities and the stock market allowed a scam, including embezzlement, to go on for years and that the owners, the Koutsolioutsos family, conducted a fraud scheme from 2000-17.