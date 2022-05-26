Time Clocks? Greek Bank, Supermarket Workers Can Soon Use Apps

Society

ATHENS – No more punching time clocks – out of the past – as starting July 1 more than 150,000 workers at banks and major supermarket chains in Greece can check in and out of work using an app on their smartphones.

That digital labor card will be declared online and be available at the tap of a key to employees, employers and monitoring authorities, showing working hours, overtime, shifts, teleworking, breaks, days off and the holidays of every worker, starting with those sectors, said Kathimerini.

The method is seen expanding through 2023 throughout the business sector although it wasn’t said it would apply to public workers notoriously cantankerous when it comes to evaluating their efforts.

Workers will declare arrival at and departure from work by scanning their Labor Card’s QR code as mobile phones more often take over daily actions.