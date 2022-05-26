x

May 26, 2022

Time Clocks? Greek Bank, Supermarket Workers Can Soon Use Apps

May 26, 2022
By The National Herald
A woman wearing masks to help her protect from the coronavirus uses a smartphone in central Athens Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Pnagopoulos)
A woman wearing masks to help her protect from the coronavirus uses a smartphone in central Athens Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Pnagopoulos)

ATHENS – No more punching time clocks – out of the past – as starting July 1  more than 150,000 workers at banks and major supermarket chains in Greece can check in and out of work using an app on their smartphones.

That digital labor card will be declared online and be available at the tap of a key to employees, employers and monitoring authorities, showing working hours, overtime, shifts, teleworking, breaks, days off and the holidays of every worker, starting with those sectors, said Kathimerini.

The method is seen expanding through 2023 throughout the business sector although it wasn’t said it would apply to public workers notoriously cantankerous when it comes to evaluating their efforts.

Workers will declare arrival at and departure from work by scanning their Labor Card’s QR code as mobile phones more often take over daily actions.

