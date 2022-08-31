x

August 31, 2022

TikTok Shows Driver on Cyprus Going 160 MPH: Cops Checking

August 31, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok. (AP Photo/File)

NICOSIA – It seems like everyone wants to be a star in the Digital Age, even if it’s dangerous, and Cyprus police are trying to find the driver of a car who posted a Tik Tok video showing it was going 256 kilometers) an hour.

It wasn’t clear what kind of car it was beyond being fast but looked new, not like sleeper cars that are hold but have souped-up engines inside that can even beat the fastest sports cars.

The video has been seen by the police and they are now expected to look into who uploaded it with a digital examination trying to identify who posted it and the driver and where the road was on the island.

