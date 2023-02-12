Tightening the Vise on the Bidens

Columnists

Things are not going well for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and his son, Hunter. New evidence has come to light of their… activities. Someone will ask, “what do the embarrassments of the elder Biden’s dear child have to do with the President of the United States?”

Of course, they are ‘related’ since they are… ‘relatives’.

So according to a new mega-bombshell from the Daily Mail, Hunter allegedly threatened his assistant – with whom he worked with in 2018 and 2019 – that she wouldn’t be paid her salary if she didn’t… have sex with him on Face Time! According to the Daily Mail exclusive (https://bit.ly/3HLSGnP), the 29-year-old woman was then working as an assistant at Hunter’s law firm, Owasco, in 2018 and 2019. The shocking messages between Hunter and his assistant attest to their ‘relationship’ and his ‘threats’ if she didn’t open Face Time for him to see her naked. Eventually the girl received money – always, according to the messages – via Apple Pay, after she begged him multiple times citing that she had no money to pay her rent. It is worth noting that the girl in question is the #4 employee who had some form of…relationship with him.

It should also be remembered that at the beginning of last October (2022) the FBI had emphatically stressed that there is “sufficient evidence” against Hunter to charge him in a criminal case. We are on the road to…

At the same time…the elder Biden is in an awkward position not only because of his dear son, nor because of the documents coming out, but also because of a ‘fact sheet’ from the Pentagon that reveals that the United States has been “providing support to 46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades” (https://bit.ly/3kXezHT)! There are even maps showing the locations of the facilities in Ukraine.

How is the U.S. President Biden involved in this? With his son but also with… Putin. Hunter Biden is the focus of an audit being conducted by a Delaware court. He is allegedly involved as a financier of the U.S. ‘Biological Laboratories’ in Ukraine through the Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) investment fund, which he headed. It should be remembered that Daddy Biden, when he was the Vice President of the USA, did everything he could in order to… force the resignation of the prosecutor in Ukraine who was conducting an investigation into his son’s involvement…

As for Putin, suffice it to recall that in March, 2022 Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a tweet accusing the United States and Ukraine of a secret ‘biological program’ inside Ukraine, based on documents it had found in a laboratory in Kharkiv and Poltava…

That’s… just a bit…for now…