June 24, 2024

Tiboris to Lead All-Beethoven Program with Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra in UK

June 23, 2024
By The National Herald
Peter Tiboris
MidAmerica Productions’ Founder and General Music Director Peter Tiboris. Photo: Courtesy of MidAmerica Productions

OXFORD, UK – The Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director Marios Papadopoulos, announced an all-Beethoven program at the historic Sheldonian Theatre with Guest Conductor Peter Tiboris on Friday, July 5, at 7:30 PM.

Mr. Tiboris will direct the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra through two of Beethoven’s works: Symphony No. 6 in F major, “Pastoral,” Op. 68, and the Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, “Emperor,” Op. 73. Pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will join the orchestra for the performance of the “Emperor” concerto.

Renowned for his nuanced interpretations and profound understanding of the classical repertoire, Tiboris brings his expertise and passion to this exceptional concert. “Cultural exchange through music is a powerful force that transcends boundaries and unites communities,” said Tiboris. “It is a pleasure to collaborate with the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, a beacon of artistic excellence, in bringing Beethoven’s timeless masterworks to life.”

The famed Sheldonian Theatre, located at Broad Street, Oxford, OX1 3AZ, will provide a breathtaking backdrop for this extraordinary event. It should be noted that it was a musical home to Franz Joseph Haydn.

For ticket reservations and additional information, please visit www.sheldonian.ox.ac.uk or contact the box office at +44 (0) 1865 2 77299.

About Peter Tiboris

Greek-American conductor, music director, and impresario Peter Tiboris has been a vital presence on the international music scene for more than 50 years. As general and music director of MidAmerica Productions, Inc. in New York since its founding in 1983, Tiboris has presented more than 1,400 concerts worldwide, including New York City at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher (now David Geffen) Hall and Alice Tully Hall (the site of his January 7, 1984, New York debut with the American Symphony Orchestra). In 2004, he founded MidAm International, Inc., which produces concerts in major European cultural centers including Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Athens, Moscow, and St. Petersburg. In 2005, he created the International Festival of the Aegean on the Greek island of Syros in the Cyclades, where he presented international-caliber performances of opera, oratorios, concerti, symphonic works, Greek folk music, jazz, theater, and ballet. In 2011, the festival was celebrated as the “best cultural organization operating in the wider region of Greece” by the Awards Committee of Music Critics of the Union of Greek Theatre and Music Critics in Athens. Tiboris has a vast repertoire, ranging from major choral works to countless symphonies, operas, and ballets, including numerous world and American premieres. Among the distinguished orchestras Tiboris has conducted are London’s Royal Philharmonic and Philharmonia Orchestras, Niedersächsische Staatsorchester Hannover, Virtuosi di Praga, Brno Philharmonic, National Opera Orchestra of Cairo, American Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra, Société Philharmonique de Montréal, Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion, Orchestra del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Orchestra di Verona, and Orchestra di Siciliana di Palermo. His ballet engagements have included the Balletto di Verona and the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, whose production of Peer Gynt with director choreographer Renato Zanella was named “Ballet of the Year” by Danza e Danza magazine. In 2016, he made his Asian debut with the Macau Orchestra and Taipei Philharmonic Chorus in Macau, China.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

