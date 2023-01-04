x

January 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Travel

Three Islands Lure, Greece Will Be 2023 Tourist Top Draw Again

January 4, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)
Santorini. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)

ATHENS – Coming off a near record year in 2022 for tourism – the country’s biggest revenue engine – Greece is looking to another smash in 2023 with advance bookings indicating interest.

The European Travel Commission (ETC) said that Greece is one of the countries Americans are most likely to visit in 2023, even more than competitors such as Italy, Spain and other Mediterranean destinations.

“With 94 percent of travelers ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with their latest European summer experience, it goes without saying Greece will be busier than ever come July,” said the site Travel Off Path.

It recommended that the islands of Corfu, Milos and Rhodes were preferable spots then instead of the always-favored usual destinations for tourists such as Mykonos and Santorini.

Greece’s Tourism Ministry has been pitching the country as a year-round destination with attractions other than sun, sand, islands and beaches, such as sports, medicine, agricultural and gastronomy.

In the ancient town of Sparta on the Peloponnese, officials beckoned visitors to come for its food promotion and to try local products, announced during the 1st Gastronomy and Tourism Forum.

There was discussion about creating a registry with local producers and incentives for professional clusters and joint initiatives between tourism enterprises such as hotels and restaurants with local farming business owners and producers.

“Our goal is to showcase the Sparti culinary experience and to include gastronomy in our tourism marketing plan,” Deputy Sparti Mayor for Tourism and Public Works, Georgia Zaharaki told the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA of the effort being made.

She said that “Local stakeholders want the culinary identity of each destination to be certified, to be linked to local quality agreements under which providers will be certified based on quality and receive special certification labels.”

Products travelers seek out when visiting Sparti, include the locally-produced “siglino” smoked ham and sausages, olive oil and wines made with local grape varieties as well as local pies and dishes, said GTP Headlines.

RELATED

Travel
How to Plan a Disneyland Trip for the Disney100 Celebration

The Walt Disney Co. is set to turn 100 years old this year, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is celebrating with new shows and a Mickey-themed attraction across its two theme parks: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Tourism
Where Are the Gulf Arab Tourists? Israel’s Hopes Fall Short
Food
Healthy Greek-Inspired Favorites for the New Year

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pelé Buried at Cemetery in Brazilian City He Made Famous

SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country.

ATHENS - Coming off a near record year in 2022 for tourism – the country's biggest revenue engine – Greece is looking to another smash in 2023 with advance bookings indicating interest.

NICOSIA - Bullheadedness on both sides of a divided Cyprus has put up obstacles to any hope of solving the dilemma of bringing it together or finding another solution, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The Walt Disney Co. is set to turn 100 years old this year, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is celebrating with new shows and a Mickey-themed attraction across its two theme parks: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate has been put to death for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.