Three Interventions to Reduce the Energy Costs of Hotels

November 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stratos Havalezis, file)
Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stratos Havalezis, file)

ATHENS – Three interventions to reduce the energy costs of hotels were discussed on Wednesday in a meeting attended by the Minister of State, Akis Skertsos, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Kostas Skrekas, the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, the President of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE), Yiannis Retsos, and the President of the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers, Grigoris Tassios.

Kikilias pointed out that the government is implementing its pledge to actively help alpine destinations through such actions as upgrade the tourist product on offer, contributing at the same time to the goal of sustainable tourism development, even as they continue to be highlighted through the campaigns of the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO).

Politics
Greece’s Borders Are Secure and It Does Not Harbour Terrorists, Theodorikakos Says

ATHENS - Greece's borders are secure, with roughly 1,500 migrants prevented from entering illegally each day at Evros, while it has at no time harboured terrorists, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos repeated on Wednesday in an interview with the radio station "Parapolitika", in response to provocative statements made by Turkish officials following a terrorist attack in Istanbul.

Politics
Two Greek Tankers Seized by Iran Allowed to Depart for Piraeus
Society
Greek Enterprises’ Turnover Up 42.8% in Q3

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

