Society

ATHENS – Three interventions to reduce the energy costs of hotels were discussed on Wednesday in a meeting attended by the Minister of State, Akis Skertsos, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Kostas Skrekas, the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, the President of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE), Yiannis Retsos, and the President of the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers, Grigoris Tassios.

Kikilias pointed out that the government is implementing its pledge to actively help alpine destinations through such actions as upgrade the tourist product on offer, contributing at the same time to the goal of sustainable tourism development, even as they continue to be highlighted through the campaigns of the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO).