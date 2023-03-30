x

Three Historic Athens Cinemas to Stage Awareness Campaign with Free Screenings on Sunday

By Athens News Agency

ATHENS – Three historic cinemas in Athens will operate for free this Sunday to raise awareness about their potential closure if the building’s owner decides to repurpose their properties, as alleged by the cinema owners.

The buildings that house the cinemas are owned by Greece’s Unified Social Security Fund (EFKA), which recently objected to the exclusive use of the buildings as cinemas and submitted their objection to the Environment Ministry.

In addition, on Sunday, movies will be screened outside of the cinemas in nearby locations such as Korai Square and Akadimias 55. Outdoor projection screens and live events will also be held on the same day.

