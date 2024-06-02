Three Hierarchs Festival in Brooklyn

Events

BROOKLYN – Large crowds came out for the annual festival of the Three Hierarchs community in the heart of Brooklyn from May 31 to June 2. Archimandrite Fr. Eugene Pappas, who was born and raised there and has served as Pastor for the past 41 years told The National Herald that, “not only the parish but also the broader area eagerly awaits our festival every year to enjoy delicious foods and sweets, to have fun and spend time together. In my opinion, festivals symbolize the ethnic pride of Greek-Americans as well as hope for the future. It is a showcase of Greek hospitality, kindness, culture, religion, and cuisine, while also providing financial and moral support. The whole endeavor gives us encouragement and projects an image that we Greeks are still here and that we maintain our customs, traditions, and heritage in America. I am particularly pleased because I see a large number of young people helping and participating, which fills us with optimism that Hellenism will continue to thrive. A big thank you to everyone for the perfect cooperation they have shown.”

The president of the Parish Council, Julia Demakakos, expressed her joy and satisfaction the successful organization of the festival. “We all have a great time together, and at the same time, funds are raised which are so necessary for the operating expenses of our church, the Greek school, the Sunday school, and the youth programs. I hope we will all be well next year and come together again to have fun,” she emphasized. The festival coordinator, John Lambrakis, thanked the people for their presence, the volunteers, sponsors, and all the church members for their help in every area and position. “This year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of my father, Harry, who recently passed away and served the Three Hierarchs parish with love and dedication for decades in many positions,” he stated emotionally.

The president of the Philoptochos Society, Mary Picssias, mentioned that all 70 members made the sweets, like the loukoumades, and all helped wherever needed. On the occasion of the Greek school’s graduation ceremony, the teachers, Maria Halkias and Maria Tzovaras, sent the following message through the newspaper: “With the help of God and the Three Hierarchs, the 97th year of continuous operation of the Three Hierarchs Afternoon Greek School was successfully completed. Our children had the opportunity this year to learn the language, religion, history, mythology, geography, tradition, Greek theater, poetry, songs, and religious hymns. They came into contact with other Greek children and formed friendships. All this, of course, was made possible by the love and dedication of their families. We wish the children good progress. May the Virgin Mary and the Three Hierarchs be with you in every step you take.”

