Three Hierarchs and the Day of Greek Letters Honored in Wilmington, DE

The Three Hierarchs and the Day of the Greek Letters were celebrated by eight Greek schools of the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Delaware Valley Region on January 28. Photo: Steve Lambrou

WILMINGTON, DE – The Three Hierarchs and the Day of the Greek Letters were celebrated by eight Greek schools of the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Delaware Valley Region on January 28. The participating communities were Holy Trinity of Wilmington, DE, which also hosted the event; Aristotle Academy of St. George in Media, PA; St. Demetrios of Upper Darby, PA; St. Luke of Broomall, PA; St. Thomas of Cherry Hill, NJ; Holy Trinity Cathedral of Camp Hill, PA; and Annunciation of Elkins Park, PA.

The keynote speaker was the Greek orthodox Archdiocese of America’s Department of Greek Education Director Anastasios Koularmanis.

Holy Trinity Wilmington’s presiding priest Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis gave the welcoming remarks. His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey characterized the Three Hierarchs as the most important Fathers of the Church who with their work spread Hellenism and Christianity throughout the length and breadth of the world especially where the heart of Hellenism beats. He noted that the Metropolis of New Jersey makes every effort to preserve Hellenism alongside the faith. The students recited poems referring to the lives of the Saints and received warm applause from more than 400 guests in attendance.