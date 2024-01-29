Three Hierarchs and the Day of Greek Letters Honored in Wilmington, DE

The Three Hierarchs and the Day of the Greek Letters were celebrated by eight Greek schools of the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Delaware Valley Region on January 28. Photo: Steve Lambrou
WILMINGTON, DE – The Three Hierarchs and the Day of the Greek Letters were celebrated by eight Greek schools of the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Delaware Valley Region on January 28. The participating communities were Holy Trinity of Wilmington, DE, which also hosted the event; Aristotle Academy of St. George in Media, PA; St. Demetrios of Upper Darby, PA; St. Luke of Broomall, PA; St. Thomas of Cherry Hill, NJ; Holy Trinity Cathedral of Camp Hill, PA; and Annunciation of Elkins Park, PA.
The keynote speaker was the Greek orthodox Archdiocese of America’s Department of Greek Education Director Anastasios Koularmanis.
Holy Trinity Wilmington’s presiding priest Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis gave the welcoming remarks. His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey characterized the Three Hierarchs as the most important Fathers of the Church who with their work spread Hellenism and Christianity throughout the length and breadth of the world especially where the heart of Hellenism beats. He noted that the Metropolis of New Jersey makes every effort to preserve Hellenism alongside the faith. The students recited poems referring to the lives of the Saints and received warm applause from more than 400 guests in attendance.
KEW GARDENS, NY – Two Greek-American brothers were indicted on January 29 “after prosecutors say police found an arsenal of homemade guns and explosives in a Queens apartment,” ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, have both left a private London hospital following unrelated medical treatments that have made the health of the royal family headlines news in the United Kingdom.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In