Three Arrested, Including Swedish and Argentinian Nationals, in Raid on Athens University Campus

Society

ATHENS – Three people, including two foreign nationals, were placed under arrest following a police raid in the Zografou university campus in Athens on Saturday morning. The three individuals – a Greek man, an Argentinian man and a Swedish woman – have been charged with breach of the peace. They will be led before an Athens public prosecutor, while the police are continuing a preliminary investigation.

The police raid targeted student halls of residence in the campus and was carried out after a series of torchings of parked vehicles in the area surrounding the campus. After an extensive search of the rooms, police found a number of incriminating objects, including flash-bang grenades, tear gas grenades, helmets, clubs, 27 empty beer bottles, masks and full-face hoods, a burnt Greek flag, banners, as well as handwritten and printed material containing anarchic content. They also confiscated a laptop, microcamera and a pair of gloves.