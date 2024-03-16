Three Arrested, Including Swedish and Argentinian Nationals, in Raid on Athens University Campus

ATHENS – Three people, including two foreign nationals, were placed under arrest following a police raid in the Zografou university campus in Athens on Saturday morning. The three individuals – a Greek man, an Argentinian man and a Swedish woman – have been charged with breach of the peace. They will be led before an Athens public prosecutor, while the police are continuing a preliminary investigation.
The police raid targeted student halls of residence in the campus and was carried out after a series of torchings of parked vehicles in the area surrounding the campus. After an extensive search of the rooms, police found a number of incriminating objects, including flash-bang grenades, tear gas grenades, helmets, clubs, 27 empty beer bottles, masks and full-face hoods, a burnt Greek flag, banners, as well as handwritten and printed material containing anarchic content. They also confiscated a laptop, microcamera and a pair of gloves.
ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will accompany European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her visit to Cairo on Sunday, together with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Cyprus’ Former London Embassy Sold to Mideast Billionaire for $32 Million
LONDON - An anonymous Middle East billionaire bought Cyprus’ former London Embassy in an exclusive area for the equivalent of $32 million, who wanted a luxury residence for his family, said the listing agency Wetherell.
ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will accompany European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her visit to Cairo on Sunday, together with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In