x

March 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Three Arrested, Including Swedish and Argentinian Nationals, in Raid on Athens University Campus

March 16, 2024
By Athens News Agency
PANEPISTHMIOYPOLH
Photo: Hellenic Police

ATHENS – Three people, including two foreign nationals, were placed under arrest following a police raid in the Zografou university campus in Athens on Saturday morning. The three individuals – a Greek man, an Argentinian man and a Swedish woman – have been charged with breach of the peace. They will be led before an Athens public prosecutor, while the police are continuing a preliminary investigation.

Photo: Hellenic Police

The police raid targeted student halls of residence in the campus and was carried out after a series of torchings of parked vehicles in the area surrounding the campus. After an extensive search of the rooms, police found a number of incriminating objects, including flash-bang grenades, tear gas grenades, helmets, clubs, 27 empty beer bottles, masks and full-face hoods, a burnt Greek flag, banners, as well as handwritten and printed material containing anarchic content. They also confiscated a laptop, microcamera and a pair of gloves.

Photo: Hellenic Police
Photo: Hellenic Police
Photo: Hellenic Police

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Visiting Cairo with European Commission President on Sunday

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will accompany European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her visit to Cairo on Sunday, together with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Politics
Greek Opposition Leader Briefly Sets Aside Politics for Light Version of Mandatory Military Service
Politics
Min Kikilias Describes New Canadair Procurement as Historic, 50 Years after Initial Purchase

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

LONDON - Manchester City is banking on Wembley Stadium being a key staging post in its pursuit of a second straight treble of major trophies.

ATHENS - Three people, including two foreign nationals, were placed under arrest following a police raid in the Zografou university campus in Athens on Saturday morning.

Cyprus’ Former London Embassy Sold to Mideast Billionaire for $32 Million LONDON - An anonymous Middle East billionaire bought Cyprus’ former London Embassy in an exclusive area for the equivalent of $32 million, who wanted a luxury residence for his family, said the listing agency Wetherell.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will accompany European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her visit to Cairo on Sunday, together with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.