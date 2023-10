Society

KARDITSA – Three people were arrested in an area of Karditsa on Saturday afternoon by officers of the city’s Security Police, in cooperation with officers from the Sofades police station, on charges of bribing voters. Another four individuals were also being sought on the same charge, the General Regional Police Directorate of Thessaly said.

Police were acting on a complaint accusing the three people arrested and one of those now sought with purchasing 500 identity cards for 50 euros each. The remaining three people sought by police are accused of acting as go-betweens.

According to the same announcement, a search in houses revealed hand-written notes and 25,950 euros in cash.