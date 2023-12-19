x

December 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Tourism

Thousands of Lights at Chicago Botanic Garden Illuminate Tunnels, Lilies and Art

December 19, 2023
By Associated Press
Botanic Light Show
A commercial air plane streaks across the the post-sunset sky above the "Welcome Arch" at the beginning of a 1.3-mile path through the Chicago Botanic Garden's fifth annual Lightscape holiday experience of light and music in Glencoe, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

GLENCOE, Ill. — Chicago Botanic Garden is dazzling patrons and visitors from around the world with their fifth annual holiday display of light and music: Lightscape.

Clusters of multigenerational households push strollers, carry children and walk arm in arm with older relatives as they navigate the 1.3-mile (2.1-kilometer) experience in the village of Glencoe, near Chicago.

More than 22 light installations by various local and international artists light a path through established gardens that snake around the Great Basin in the core of the garden’s 385 acres.

Visitors to the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape experience of light and music as they walk through “Ros’O,” created by French artist TILT, in Glencoe, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Visitors to the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape holiday experience of light and music, pass through the constantly changing light of “Love and Be Loved,” created by Chicago artists Lee Fiskness and Travis Shupe, in Glencoe, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Highlights of the experience include passing through the “Electric Ribbon Tunnel” created by Culture Creative; “Sea of Light,” created by UK artist Ithaca, which has 4,800 individually controlled balls of LED light; “Lilies,” by UK artist Jigantics, with 22 illuminated 5-foot (1.5-meter) lilies that float in and around the darkness of the Great Basin; and “Laser Lake,” projecting a rainbow of light dancing across the Great Basin.

A crowd favorite, “Winter Cathedral,” features a cathedral window arch of 100,000 lights that extends along a 110-foot (33.5-meter) tunnel at the end of your journey.

The event ends Jan. 7. To find out more visit: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

“Bright Ideas,” created by Lee Fiskness and Travis Shupe, illuminates a section of the 1.3-mile path at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s fifth annual Lightscape experience of light and music in Glencoe, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Visitors to the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape holiday experience of light and music pass through the “Electric Ribbon Tunnel,” created by Culture Creative, in Glencoe, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Visitors navigate the Chicago Botanic Garden’s fifth annual 1.3-mile Lightscape experience in light and music, as they walk past “Sea of Light,” which uses thousands of individually controlled multicolored LEDs and spotlights scanning the sky, created by UK artist Ithaca, in Glencoe, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Visitors finish the 1.3-mile Lightscape experience of light and music as they have a family portrait taken inside the 110-foot, 100,000 lights of “Winter Cathedral,” created by Mandylights, at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

RELATED

Tourism
2024’s Top Travel Fantasies Fulfilled With These Top Five Dream Getaways

The era of binge travel is behind us; now, it's all about bliss travel.

Food
Dive Into Seafood for the Holidays — Without Breaking the Bank
Tourism
Jesus’ Traditional Birthplace Is Gearing Up for a Subdued Christmas

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Will the Eruption of the Volcano in Iceland Affect Flights and How Serious is It?

LONDON (AP) — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

LONDON (AP) — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

NEW YORK (AP) — "I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it,” Shug tells Celie in Alice Walker's “The Color Purple.

NICOSIA — Cyprus has disrupted an alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli businessmen with the arrest of two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.

ATHENS - An anti-gouging law aimed at preventing companies from profiteering off high food prices in Greece will continue in 2024 as surveys show high prices are a major issue for consumers and the New Democracy government.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.