x

December 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

WORLD

Thousands of Demonstrators from Europe Expected in Brussels to Protest Austerity Measures in the EU

December 11, 2023
By Associated Press
EU Austerity Protests
FILE - European Union flags wave in the wind as pedestrians walk by EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

BRUSSELS — Thousands of protesters are expected to gather in Brussels on Tuesday to protest what they perceive as new austerity measures as the 27 European Union countries discuss ways to overhaul rules on government spending.

Finance ministers from the bloc have been negotiating for months a reform of the EU’s rules limiting debt and deficits for member states, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, which would curtail the options of nations seeking to spend their way out of a crisis and potentially force them into austerity. The rulebook, which has often proved difficult to enforce and has served as a source of tension, was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but should be reactivated next year.

Current rules stipulate that member states’ total public debt must not exceed 60% of their GDP, and their annual deficit must be kept below 3%.

According to the EU latest figures, the highest rates of government debt to GDP were in Greece with 166.5%, Italy with 142.4%, with four other nations also breaking the 100%, mark.

Amid tensions between Germany and France, an agreement on the revised rules has yet to be found.

But the European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 45 million members, claims that under the current draft proposal for a reform, 14 member states will be forced to cut a combined 45 billion euros from their budgets next year alone.

“Under the current proposal, member states with a deficit above 3% of GDP will have to reduce their budget deficit by a minimum of 0.5% of GDP every year,” the ETUC said. “That would lead to fewer jobs, lower wages, stretched public services and leave most EU member states unable to make the investments needed to meet the EU’s own social and climate targets.”

With next year’s European elections looming and a rise of the far-right across the continent, the ETUC also warned that “the far-right is the main beneficiary of the type of fiscal policies being proposed.”

It said unions will use the protest in the capital city of the EU’s institutions to call for measures excluding investments for social and climate targets from spending limits.

They will also ask governments to keep in place solidarity mechanism introduced during the coronavirus crisis such as the Recovery and Resilience Facility multi-billion euro plan of loans and grants devised to help the EU’s 27 countries breathe new life into their virus-ravaged economies.

 

RELATED

WORLD
It’s a Tough Week for Rishi Sunak. He Faces Grilling on COVID Decisions and Revolt over Rwanda Plan

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces one of the toughest weeks of his 13 months in office as he's grilled by lawyers about his decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic while fending off a rebellion from lawmakers over his signature immigration policy.

WORLD
Snow Blankets Northern China, Closing Roads and Schools and Suspending Train Service
WORLD
Russia Targets Kyiv with Ballistic Missiles. Ukraine Says it Intercepted all of them

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday chaired a meeting at the Interagency Market Control Unit headquarters and was briefed on the market inspections that have been carried out, as well as other measures to discourage unfair practices in the market.

Books are always great gift options as there is something for every reader to enjoy.

NEW YORK — Your Google search history for 2023 has arrived.

ATHENS - Teams from Greece’s electronic crimes division went after users of unlawful streaming services obtaining free movies and TV shows in a crackdown that was months in the planning and targeting the growing use of the common sites.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.