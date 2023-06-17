x

June 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Culture

Thought-Provoking ‘Catharsis’ at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria

June 17, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Catharsis play at HCC IMG_4480
Left to right: Maria Micheles, Cathie Theofanis, Antonios Chrysovergis, Avgi Atmatzidou, Maria Thiraiou, and Alexandros Colombos. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The thought-provoking Catharsis: An Interpretive Approach to Feminine Archetypes in Ancient Greek Tragedy, directed by Avgi Maria Atmatzidou, was performed at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria on June 15 after the show was postponed due to the smoke conditions the previous week.

Featuring three iconic female characters from ancient Greek tragedy, Clytemnestra, Helen of Troy, and Medea, the play highlights the timelessness of themes from antiquity to the present day along with the constancy of human nature. Each of the performers Maria Thiraiou as Clyemnestra, Cathie Theofanis as Helen, and Atmatzidou as Medea, brought their unique interpretation to the characters while Maria Micheles and Alexander Colombos contributed narration and further insights into the texts and the role of tragedy in ancient Greece.

A scene from Catharsis at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

With text in ancient Greek, modern Greek, English, and Spanish, the performance showcased the universality of the ancient plays while also touching on issues that persist to this day, such as domestic violence and human trafficking, but also offering hope for positive change in the future. In light of the many recent novels in English retelling the ancient Greek myths from the perspective of female characters, hearing the texts in Greek and especially in ancient Greek was compelling.

Original music by Antonios Chrysovergis also elevated the performance, adding another layer of artistry to the production. Atmatzidou called Chrysovergis to come up to the stage at the end of the performance to take a bow with the cast for his impressive work.

A Q&A session followed the performance with the cast and director sharing further insights into the show and the characters they portrayed.

RELATED

Events
Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Hosts Annual One Campaign Celebration

ASTORIA – Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) hosted their annual One Campaign Celebration on June 16 that takes place during their month-long One Campaign to raise funds for afterschool programs.

United States
Did You Hear About the Greek Diner Owner Who Always Worked?
United States
In San Francisco’s Souvla, Charles Bililies Created Fast Fine Restaurant

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.