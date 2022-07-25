x

July 25, 2022

This Year’s Tourist Season Will Last Until December, Kikilias Predicts

July 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – “It is estimated that 5.7 million travellers will have come to Athens by plane in the second half of 2022,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday in an interview with Skai TV.

Kikilias underlined, however, that based on the strategy and the plan being implemented, the question is not the number of travellers, but the income that tourism will bring this year to the country’s economy and to the average Greek family, as well as the diffusing of the tourism product, so as to strengthen local communities in as many areas as possible, which, while they may not have a strong brand, are of equal beauty to other popular destinations.

“These goals, according to the data so far, seem to be achieved, as has the extension of the tourist season,” Kikilias said, predicting that this year’s season will last until December ’22.

