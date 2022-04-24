x

April 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

This Year at Boston College, Next Year at a Greek School

April 24, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΒΑΘΜΙΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΗΛΕΚΤΡΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΕΞΥΠΗΡΕΤΗΣΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΥΠΗΡΕΣΙΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥΣ ΦΟΡΕΙΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗΣ ΑΣΦΑΛΙΣΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΑΣΧΟΛΗΣΗΣ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Pn

Boston College announced that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the commencement speaker at its 145th Graduation Ceremony. It is the first time, as far as I can remember, that a Greek prime minister has been chosen to play this role, one that is not often given to foreign leaders.

So this is an important honor. An honor from a historic university that could have its choosing in terms of speakers.
Several times in the past, speakers at a university graduation ceremony have made history by announcing historic programs, commenting on current affairs, or generally inspiring graduates with the advice, ideas, and guidance they give the graduates for the new life that awaits them.

Again, commencement speakers rarely are politicians from a foreign country.

The decision of Boston College to honor Kyriakos Mitsotakis by choosing him as the speaker of this year’s graduation is an important event for him, but also for Greece.

The University obviously recognizes the face of a different kind of Greek leader – modern, rooted in the principles and values of the West, a graduate of top American universities – and who in the three years has governed Greece and has addressed one crisis after another in the best possible way.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is therefore in the eyes of the University a pleasant surprise, representing the intersection of the achievements of the classical past revered by academia and the challenges of the present, and reflecting the positive view that has emerged, at least in America, about Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

And it also reflects this – that Greece is now led by a Prime Minister who enjoys the appreciation of his peers for his modern way of thinking and his facing of a series of difficult problems. He is advancing in various ways the interests of the country:

From the improvement of relations of Hellenes Abroad with the motherland, to national security issues, to the formation of a positive investment climate and the promotion of tourism, etc.

However, next year I would like to see the Greek Prime Minister be the speaker at the graduation of one of the Community’s Greek schools. The impact of such an event would be huge.

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
The Death and the Resurrection of Jesus

Jesus ended His earthly life on the Cross.

Columnists
Stefanos Skouloudis: An Unknown Premier
Columnists
The Rise and Fall of the Odessa Greeks

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York’s East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings