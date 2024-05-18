x

May 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

General News

This Week in History: May 18th to 24th

May 18, 2024
By The National Herald
ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΑΡΧΗΓΟΥ ΓΕΝ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΕΟΡΤΑΣΜΟ ΤΗΣ 81ης ΕΠΕΤΕΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΧΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΚΡΗΤΗΣ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΓΕΝ/EUROKINISSI)
CELEBRATION OF THE 81st ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF CRETE (Photo: EUROKINISSI)

MAY 19TH:

On this day in 1929, Michael Adamis, the distinguished Greek composer and musicologist, was born. He was renowned for blending Byzantine music with contemporary techniques. A pioneer in electronic music, Adamis created innovative compositions across various genres, including orchestral, choral, and chamber music, as well as theater and film scores. His work is celebrated for its unique fusion of traditional Greek elements with modern musical expression, leaving a lasting impact on the global music scene.

 

MAY 20TH:

On this day in 1941, the Battle of Crete began. The Battle was one of the most significant, if subsequently underreported battles of World War II. This last battle for the defense of Greece against the Nazis contributed to the ultimate defeat of Hitler. The story emphasizes the sacrifice, through selfless bravery, that the people of Crete were willing to pay to defend their freedom. Distinguished military historian Anthony Beevor described Cretan defiance: “Boys, old men, and also women displayed breathtaking bravery in defense of their island.” Many historians believe the Battle of Crete, along with the earlier campaign against Greece and Yugoslavia, contributed to a 4-6 week delay of the German invasion of the Soviet Union. This delay was to prove fatal in not achieving German objectives before the winter set in and thus significantly contributed to Hitler’s ultimate defeat.

Also on this day in 1938, Marinella, one of the most popular Greek singers and actresses, was born. Her career has spanned over six decades (since 1957). Since the beginning of her career, she has released 66 solo albums and has been featured on albums by other musicians. Born Kyriaki Papadopoulou in the city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, her parents were refugees from Constantinople. She is the fourth and last child of a large family, which despite its poverty, was rich in love and in artistic ability. Her early career was marked by her collaboration with singer Stelios Kazantzidis – whom she later married. Together they managed to become the greatest duet in Greek popular music, unsurpassed even today. The couple divorced in September 1966 – an event that can be attributed to the beginning of her solo career. Her popularity rose in the late 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, with a string of successful albums and live shows. She developed a new standard for shows in Greek nightclubs, introducing costumes, dancing, and special lighting effects.

 

MAY 22ND:

On this day in 1947, the Truman Doctrine, which aided Greece, was passed into law by Congress. The Doctrine itself was a pronouncement by U.S. President Harry S. Truman declaring immediate political, economic, and military aid to the government of Greece, which was threatened by communist insurrection. With the Truman Doctrine, President Truman established that the United States would provide assistance to all democratic nations under threat from external or internal authoritarian forces. The Truman Doctrine effectively reoriented U.S. foreign policy away from its usual stance of withdrawal from regional conflicts not directly involving the United States, to one of possible interventions in faraway conflicts. Historians have often cited Truman’s address as the official declaration of the Cold War.

 

RELATED

General News
Queens College Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies 50th Anniversary Gala

NEW YORK – The Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Queens College held its 50th Anniversary Gala in a festive atmosphere on May 17 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, NY.

General News
Memory Eternal for Pericly Athanasios Jonson, 57, of Flushing, NY
General News
A Greek-American Sees Differences from U.S. When Living in Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Latest Hot Spot for Illegal Border Crossings is San Diego. But Routes Change Quickly

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif.

The international community should officially recognize the Genocide of the Pontian Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday (May 19), Remembrance Day of the Pontian Genocide.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike killed 20 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting raged across the north on Sunday as Israel's leaders aired divisions over who should govern Gaza after the war, now in its eighth month.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The governments of eight European Union member states said Friday the situation in Syria should be re-evaluated to allow for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit an oil tanker in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile early Saturday, damaging the Panama-flagged, Greek-owned vessel in their latest assault over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, officials said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.