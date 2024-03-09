This Week in History: March 9th to 15th

General News

MARCH 9TH:

On this day in 1921, Dimitris Horn, the revered Greek actor, celebrated for his versatile performances across cinema and theater, was born. He embarked on a distinguished career spanning several decades. Horn’s exceptional talent and ability to portray a diverse range of characters garnered widespread acclaim and left an indelible mark on Greek culture with his memorable roles. From an early stage he developed a reputation as “the best actor of his generation,” performing many classics such as ‘Diary of a Madman’ by Nikolai Gogol, Richard III by William Shakespeare, Dom Juan by Molière, and Enrico IV by Luigi Pirandello to critical acclaim. His screen work was less important to him; he disliked cinema, only starring in ten films. His most notable films were ‘The Counterfeit Coin’ (1954) and ‘A Girl in Black’ (1956). He later married shipping heiress Anna Goulandri, and became the first director of Greek State Radio and Television after the restoration of democracy in 1974.

MARCH 10TH:

On this day in 1925, Manolis Anagnostakis, the prominent Greek poet and critic at the forefront of the Marxist and existentialist poetry movements that arose during and after the Greek Civil War in the late 1940s, was born. Anagnostasakis was widely regarded as one of the most significant figures in modern Greek literature. Born in Thessaloniki (and originally trained as a doctor specializing in radiology), he was known for his bold and innovative poetic style, which often tackled themes of social justice, political activism, and existentialism. His works reflected the tumultuous socio-political landscape of Greece during the 20th century, particularly during the years of military dictatorship. Anagnostakis’ poetry had a profound impact on Greek literature and continues to be studied and admired for its depth and complexity.

MARCH 12TH:

On this day in 2002, Spyros Kyprianou, the Greek-Cypriot nationalist leader and politician, died in Nicosia after a battle with pelvic cancer. Kyprianou was born in Limassol on October 28, 1932. In 1976, Kyprianou founded the Democratic Party in Cyprus which won 21 of the 35 seats in the House of Representatives. Kyprianou was subsequently elected president of the House. Only one year later, Kyprianou succeeded Cyprus’ founder (and his mentor), Archbishop Makarios, as president of Cyprus after Makarios died in office. After a few months in office, Greek-Cypriot bandits kidnapped his son, Achilleas. Kyprianou won great popularity by refusing to negotiate, famously saying he was ready to sacrifice his son, ‘but never’ his country. (His son was eventually released). He went on to win re-election in 1978 and again in 1983. Beginning in 1979, Kyprianou negotiated with the leader of the breakaway Turkish enclave in northern Cyprus, but reunification talks between the two sides failed. In 1988, Kyprianou lost the presidency to millionaire businessman George Vassiliou.

MARCH 14TH:

On this day in 1489, the last Queen of Cyprus, Catherine Cornaro, was forced to abdicate her throne by Venice. Catherine was a Venetian noblewoman who became the Queen of Cyprus by marrying James II, King of Cyprus, Jerusalem, and Armenia, thereby supplying him with a much needed alliance with Venice. The initial wedding ceremony was conducted in Venice when Catherine was just 14 years old. The King was not present at the ceremony – he was represented only by his proxy. The marriage was confirmed by a second ceremony conducted in person in Cyprus four years later. Upon the death of her husband in 1493 (and of their infant son, Prince James III Lusignan in August of the same year), Queen Catherine became the sole ruler of her island kingdom for approximately 15 years.