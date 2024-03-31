This Week in History: March 30th to April 5th

General News

MARCH 30TH:

On this day in 1863, George I was chosen as King of Greece. Born on December 24, 1845 in Copenhagen, George I was initially destined for a naval career in the Royal Danish Navy. However, his life took a royal turn when, at 17, he was elected King of Greece by the Greek National Assembly in 1863, following the deposition of the unpopular Otto. Supported by the Great Powers – Britain, France, and Russia – he married Grand Duchess Olga Constantinovna of Russia in 1867, establishing a new Greek dynasty. Notably, his sisters Alexandra and Dagmar married into the British and Russian royal families, connecting him to prominent European figures. George I’s nearly 50-year reign, the longest in modern Greek history, saw significant territorial gains as Greece solidified its position in pre-World War I Europe, though it faced setbacks such as the Greco-Turkish War of 1897. His assassination in Thessaloniki during the First Balkan War marked the end of a reign characterized by both achievements and challenges.

MARCH 31ST:

On this day in 1822, there was a massacre of the Christian population of Chios by soldiers of the Ottoman Empire during the Greek war of independence. Turkish Sultan Mahmud II (1785-1839) gave the order to kill all males over the age of 12, all women over 40, and all children younger than 2. The Turkish soldiers brutally killed thousands of men, raped women, and slaughtered babies with their swords. Less than two thousand people managed to survive the massacre by hiding (half of whom eventually died of hunger and illness). It is said that the inhabitants of Chios paid the highest possible price for the Greeks’ rebellion against the Turks. The Massacre of Chios was later depicted by artist Eugène Delacroix and written about by poet Victor Hugo. The revenge of the Massacre came a couple months later, in June of 1822, when Konstantinos Kanaris, a native of Chios who had survived, set fire to the Turkish fleet that had landed in the port of Chios, killing 2,000 Turks and destroying all the ships there.

APRIL 1ST:

On this day in 1902, Maria Polydouri, the pioneering Greek poet known for her emotive and introspective works, was born. Originally from Kalamata, she overcame societal constraints to pursue her passion for poetry. Polydouri’s verses, often melancholic and deeply personal, explored themes of love, loss, and existentialism, earning her recognition as a leading voice in Greek literature of the early 20th century. Despite her short life (she died at the age of 28), her impact was profound, influencing subsequent generations of poets and leaving an enduring mark on Greek literary culture. Polydouri’s legacy continues to resonate, celebrated for her unique poetic expression and profound insights into the human condition.

APRIL 3RD:

On this day in 1770, Theodoros Kolokotronis, the Greek general and leader of the Greek War of Independence (1821-29), was born in Messenia in what was then the Ottoman Empire. His father participated in a rebellion supported by Empress Catherine II of Russia in 1770, but was killed along with his two brothers by the Turks. As a result, Kolokotronis and his mother moved to her hometown in Arkadia, where he was raised. A true Greek patriot, Kolokotronis became a member of the secret organization ‘Filiki Etairia’ in 1818, which made the preparations for the Greek Revolution. The secret society was made up of thousands of Greek merchants, intellectuals, church representatives, and others who had been trying to organize European pressure and peaceful means of ending the Ottoman control of Greece. Kolokotronis’ greatest success was the defeat of the Ottoman army under Mahmud Dramali Pasha at the Battle of Dervenakia in 1822. In 1825, he was appointed commander-in-chief of the Greek forces in the Peloponnese.