OPINIONS

JUNE 23RD:

On this day in 1996, Andreas Papandreou, the Greek politician and economist who served as Prime Minister of Greece for two terms (1981-1989 and 1993-1996), passed away. Born in Chios and educated in the United States, he taught economics at Harvard and other institutions before returning to Greece. In 1974, he founded the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), which became a major political force. Papandreou’s leadership focused on social welfare reforms, nationalizing key industries, and expanding public sector employment, aiming to reduce inequality. His tenure was marked by significant economic changes and challenges, leading to increased national debt. Despite controversies, he is credited with modernizing Greek society and politics. Papandreou was the son of Georgios Papandreou, who also served as prime minister. Andreas’ legacy includes substantial contributions to Greek social policy and his role in shaping contemporary Greek politics.

JUNE 24TH:

On this day in 1977, Demosthenes ‘Demos’ Diodes, the former Greek professional basketball player and executive, was born in Larissa. At first, Diodes began playing soccer before getting involved with Taekwondo. However, after about two years, he started playing basketball on his school team, where he won his first title. He then began his professional career with Olympia Larissa and then moved on to the Greek National B League and then to AEK. He decided to then sign with the Spanish League club Valencia before going to CSKA Moscow, where he won the Russian Championship and the Russian Cup (the first in the history of the club). He then played with Panathinaikos, Panionios, Aris Thessaloniki, AEK (again), and finally PAOK. After his playing career was over, he was appointed President of the Panhellenic Association of Paid Basketball Players, then the Sports Director of AEK, and finally the Administrative Manager of the senior Greece national team. Dikoudis was inducted into the Greek Basketball League Hall of Fame in 2022.

JUNE 25TH:

On this day in 1982, Greece abolished the head shaving of recruits in the military. The practice of shaving heads had been used in the military for decades. Although sometimes explained as being for hygienic reasons, the image of strict, disciplined conformity may also have been a factor in this practice. Starting in 1982, Greece started allowing recruits to have up to 4cm of hair. Before then, the regulation haircut in the Greek army for recruits was ‘en hro’ – an archaic phrase for ‘shaved to the bone’.

JUNE 26TH:

On this day in 1924, Kostas Axelos, the Greek-French philosopher, was born in Athens to a doctor and a woman from an old Athenian bourgeois family. With the onset of World War II, Axelos got involved in politics. Afterwards, during the German and Italian occupation, he participated in the Greek Resistance, and later on in the prelude of the Greek Civil War, as an organizer and journalist affiliated with the Communist Party. He was later expelled from the Communist Party but was also condemned to death by the right-wing government. He was eventually arrested but managed to escape. Towards the end of 1945, Axelos moved to Paris on the ‘Mataroa voyage’ along with approximately 200 other persecuted intellectuals. There, he studied philosophy and lived most of his life. He eventually began teaching at the Sorbonne and became the editor of the magazine Arguments, which had links to other European publications. Axelos published texts mostly in French, but also in Greek and German. One of his most important books is titled ‘Le Jeu du Monde’ (‘The Play of the World’), where Axelos argued for a pre-ontological status of play. Because of his activity and connection to major European intellectual figures, Axelos played a central role in French and European intellectual life for over 50 years. He passed away in 2010 in Paris.