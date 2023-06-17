This Week in History: June 17th to 23rd

General News

JUNE 17TH:

On this day in 2018, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras witnessed the signing of a deal to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia be called North Macedonia. Tsipras described the signing of the agreement as a “brave, historic, and a necessary step for our peoples.” He added that, “we are here to heal the wounds of time, to open a path for peace, fraternization, and growth for our countries, the Balkans, and Europe.” This preliminary deal launched a long process that lasted several months, coming to fruition in January of 2019, when FYROM agreed to rename itself the Republic of North Macedonia.

JUNE 18TH:

On this day in 2012, Alketas ‘Alkis’ Panagoulias, the Greek football player and manager, passed away at the age of 78. Born in Thessaloniki in 1934, Alketas began his soccer career as a player for Aris Thessaloniki. He eventually left Greece and moved to the United States where he attended the University of the City of New York. There, he coached the Greek American Atlas to three National Challenge Cup titles. He eventually returned to Greece and became the assistant coach of the Greek national football team and then became the head coach one year later. Under his helm, Greece made its first Euro appearance in 1980 (Greece would not qualify for the Euro tournament again until 2004, when they won the championship). Panagoulias also managed the national team of the United States and several other clubs, including Aris, his birthplace team, and Olympiacos with whom he won three Alpha Ethniki Championships.

JUNE 19TH:

On this day in 1970, Antonis Remos, the Greek singer, was born in Dusseldorf, West Germany. When he was 10 years old, he and his family returned to their native Greek city of Thessaloniki, where Remos spent the next 15 years of his life before relocating to Athens. While there, he opened for musical legends like Dimitris Mitropanos before landing his own record deal with Sony Music Greece. Remos always had a passion for music while growing up and learned to play guitar at a young age. He has performed throughout the world during his career and has shared the stage with other celebrated Greek artists such as Yiannis Parios, George Dalaras, Mimis Plessas, Marinella, Mihalis Hatzigiannis, Onirama, and Sakis Rouvas.

JUNE 21ST:

On this day in 1944, Kyriaki ‘Corinna’ Tsopei, the Greek actress, model, and beauty queen was born in Greece. In 1964, Tsopei was crowned Miss Star Hellas and then moved on to represent Greece at the Miss Universe pageant in Miami, FL where she beat Miss England, Miss Israel, Miss Sweden, and Miss Republic of China to be crowned Miss Universe (bringing the title to Greece for the first time). After completing her reign as Miss Universe, she went on to pursue a brief movie career. Tsopei was married twice: first to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Zax and then to Hollywood theatrical agent/movie producer Freddie Fields.