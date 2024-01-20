This Week in History: January 20th to 26th

General News

JANUARY 20TH:

On this day in 1988, Dora Stratou, the Greek dancer, choreographer, and cultural advocate renowned for her contributions to the preservation of traditional Greek folk dance, passed away. Stratou founded the Dora Stratou Dance Theatre in Athens in 1953. It was dedicated to showcasing and researching Greek dance and music and her pioneering work played a pivotal role in safeguarding Greece’s rich cultural heritage. She was not only a performer but also a dedicated researcher – documenting and promoting traditional dances. Stratou’s legacy endures through the ongoing activities of the theater, serving as a testament to her commitment to preserving and celebrating Greece’s folk traditions.

JANUARY 21ST:

On this day in 1941, Stathis Giallelis, the Greek actor, was born in Ierapetra, Crete. Giallelis gained international acclaim for his portrayal of Stavros Topouzoglou in Elia Kazan’s 1963 film ‘America America’. The film tells the story of a young Greek man’s journey to the United States in the early 20th century. ‘America America’ earned Giallelis a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer – Male. While he didn’t pursue an extensive acting career after that film, his performance in ‘America America’ remains a significant contribution to cinema and the portrayal of the immigrant experience in Hollywood.

JANUARY 22ND:

On this day in 1788, Lord Byron (née George Gordon Byron), the famous philhellene, poet, and satirist, was born in London, England. He is regarded as one of the greatest British poets and is best known for his amorous lifestyle and his brilliant use of the English language. Byron was first introduced to Greece when he took his seat in the House of Lords and subsequently embarked on a grand tour with his long-time friend. Greece made a lasting impression on Byron – the Greeks’ free and open frankness contrasted strongly with the English reserve. He studied the language and wrote poems about Greece. Inspired by the culture and climate, he wrote a letter to his sister in which he said, “if I am a poet … the air of Greece has made me one.” In 1823, Byron agreed to act as agent of the London committee, which had been formed to aid the Greeks in their struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire. Byron went to Kefalonia, sent 4,000 pounds of his own money to refit the Greek naval fleet for sea service, and took personal command of a Greek unit of elite fighters. A year after he went to Greece, he fell ill and eventually died in Mesolongi at the young age of 36. He was deeply mourned in England and became a hero in Greece.

JANUARY 23RD:

On this day in 1973, a few days after his father Aristotle Onassis’s birthday, Alexander Onassis, the Greek heir of the Onassis family, died at the very young age of 24 of a brain hemorrhage after his plane crashed at the Athens airport. Alexander was born in New York the day his father launched an 18,000-ton tanker, the biggest ever built in the United States at that time. Alexander became president of Olympic Aviation, a subsidiary of his father’s Olympic Airways, which owned a fleet of light aircraft and helicopters for rent to tourists and businessmen. According to the New York Times, he often piloted aircraft on medical emergency missions, mostly to rugged islands or mountainous villages to transport patients needing hospital care. Alexander was buried next to the chapel on his father’s private Ionian island of Skorpios.

JANUARY 25TH:

On this day in 2015, Demis Roussos, the Greek singer, songwriter and performer, passed away from cancer at the age of 68. Born Artemios Ventouris Roussos in Alexandria, Egypt, Demis was raised by a classical guitarist and engineer father and an amateur actress mother. As a child, he studied music and joined the Greek church’s Byzantine choir in Alexandria. His formative years in the ancient port city’s cosmopolitan atmosphere were influenced by jazz – but also traditional Arab and Greek Orthodox music. After his parents lost their possessions during the Suez Crisis, they decided to move to Greece. As a band member, Demis is best remembered for his work in the progressive rock music act Aphrodite’s Child; however, he is also known for his solo vocal career. Demis sold over 60 million records over the course of his career and became an “unlikely kaftan-wearing sex symbol.” His funeral was held at the First Cemetery of Athens, the burial place of many Greek politicians and cultural figures.