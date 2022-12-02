x

December 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 26ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

General News

This Week in History: December 2nd to 8th

December 2, 2022
By The National Herald
ÈÅÓÓÁËÏÍÉÊÇ - ÔÅËÅÔÇ ÁÖÉÎÇÓ ÔÇÓ 1çò ÐÔÇÓÇÓ ÔÇÓ OLYMPIC AIR ÓÔÏÍ ÁÅÑÏËÉÌÅÍÁ
FILE - Olympic Air airplane (EUROKINISI)

DECEMBER 5TH:
On this day in 1924, George Savalas, the Greek-American actor, was born in the Bronx in New York. He attended Holy Cross Institute in Connecticut and Mineola High School on Long Island before studying drama at Columbia University’s school of the performing arts. Thus began his career as a stage actor and acting instructor. George was the younger brother of Telly Savalas, with whom he acted in the popular 1970s TV crime series Kojak (George played Detective Stavros to Telly’s Kojak). After Kojak ended, he recorded a Top-10 Greek language record and toured with his band at many major venues including Carnegie Hall. In addition to his performing career, he served in the Pacific during World War II and was a decorated U.S. Navy gunner. George died of leukemia at the young age of 60 and was survived by his wife and their six children (five sons and one daughter).

DECEMBER 6TH:
On this day in 343 AD, Saint Nicholas (AKA Nikolaos of Myra), the Greek Bishop who became the model for Santa Claus, died at the age of 73. Born in the village of Patara in Asia Minor (an area that was Greek on the southern coast of Turkey), Nicholas was raised by wealthy parents to be a devout Christian. Unfortunately, Nicholas’ parents died in an epidemic when he was still young – as a result, he decided to obey Jesus’ words to “sell what you own and give the money to the poor,” and used his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering. Saint Nicholas is one of the most popular saints commemorated in the Eastern and Western churches. He became known throughout the land for his generosity to those in need, his love for children, and his concern for sailors and ships. Through the centuries, many stories and legends have been told of St. Nicholas’ life and deeds. One of these stories is about a poor man with three daughters. In those days a young woman’s father had to offer prospective husbands something of value (a dowry). Without a dowry, a woman was unlikely to marry. This poor man’s daughters, without dowries, were therefore destined to be sold into slavery. Mysteriously, a bag of gold appeared in their home providing the needed dowries. The bags of gold, tossed through an open window, are said to have landed in stockings or shoes left before the fire to dry. This led to the custom of children hanging stockings or putting out shoes, eagerly awaiting gifts from Saint Nicholas.

DECEMBER 8TH:
On this day in 1969, Olympic Airways Flight 954 crashed into a mountain during a storm near Keratea in Greece. All 85 passengers and the five crew members on board died in the crash. The flight was a domestic scheduled passenger service from Chania, Crete to Athens. While on approach to Athens, the aircraft struck Mount Paneio at an altitude of approximately 2,000 feet. The weather at the time of the crash was characterized by rain and high winds. The crash of Flight 954 was the deadliest aviation accident in Greek history at the time it took place – a record it maintained until the crash of a Helios Airways flight nearly thirty-six years later. It is still the deadliest crash in the history of Olympic Airways. Later it was ruled that the flight crew had deviated from the proper track and descended below the minimum safe altitude while making its approach to Athens airport.

RELATED

Associations
THI Takes Next Steps for Supporting Greece as It Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with NY Charity Gala

WASHINGTON - The annual charity gala of The Hellenic Initiative (THI) returns to New York for celebrating a milestone: its 10th anniversary.

Associations
100 Years of Service and Still Counting
Church
Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis Appointed Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Hosts Macron amid Friction over US Climate Law (Video)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.

DECEMBER 5TH: On this day in 1924, George Savalas, the Greek-American actor, was born in the Bronx in New York.

DOHA — Australia’s players speak in glowing, almost reverential terms about Lionel Messi.

ATHENS - Public prosecutor Ioannis Sevis, who is handling the investigation into the finances of the child welfare charity "Kivotos tou Kosmou" (Ark of the World), has instructed the Financial Police to carry out an in-depth audit of the charity's financial affairs, as well as to investigate 11 individuals highly placed in the organisation or linked to the founder, Father Antonios Papanikolaou, and his wife.

Most reluctantly we turned our clocks back again and we've adjusted to pitch darkness at 5 in the afternoon – a sure sign of winter.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.