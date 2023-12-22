x

December 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Society

THI’S Venture Impact Awards Support Greece’s Dynamic Startups that Give Back

December 22, 2023
By The National Herald
THI VIA 2
The 2023 winning startups joined past winners and THI Staff for a commemorative photo at the 4th Annual Venture Impact Awards (VIA) ceremony on December 13 in Athens. (Photo: Courtesy of The Hellenic Initiative)

ATHENS – The wonderful Book Castle at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) was filled with energy, enthusiasm, and well-justified optimism for the winners and Greece as a whole during the 4th Annual Venture Impact Awards (VIA) ceremony of The Hellenic Initiative (THI) on December 13 in Athens.

Nine of Greece’s most promising startups were honored and awarded a total of $130,000, not only for their commercial successes but for their contributions to society and the future of Greece, already ‘giving back’ in various ways, demonstrating human, social, or environmental impact, including through job creation.

Michael Printzos, Greece – Country Head for THI welcomed the winners and the guests at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and THI interim Executive Director Peter Poulos offered concluding remarks. He thanked THI’s Board and staff, and especially the Charles C. Condes Trust, an original VIA anchor donor along with the Helidoni Foundation. Poulos spoke warmly about Harriette Condes Zervakis, Charles. Condes’ neice. She was unable to attend, but Poulos asked for a round of applause for realizing her uncle’s dream of funding a program like VIA that works to reverse brain drain in his beloved Greece.

In his remarks, Poulos said that, “to the question ‘where do we look for hope for the future of Greece,’” he responds: “the answer is right here,” pointing to the VIA winners. He then described the difficult but gratifying process of winnowing the more than 80 proposals first to 20, and then to 9. “Anyone wondering about the future of Greece can just come to our events.”

Yannis Dionatos, publisher of Startupper.gr and founder and publisher of EMEA Media was the MC, introduced the winning teams and led a Fireside Chat about their triumphs and challenges with their leaders. In his remarks, he stressed his commitment to “being there the day after” the prizes are given and to programs like VIA that provide vital funds at key times.

Left to right: Michael Printzos, THI’s Greece – Country Head, Artemis Kohas, Director of Community Development, and THI interim Executive Director Peter Poulos. (Photo: Courtesy of The Hellenic Initiative)

The $20,000 level winners were:

College Link – Their eLearning Academies help students find courses leading to their dream jobs and provide online training by experienced professionals.

Plot – Pioneers in nanotechnology and 3-D printing of electronic devices.

Proxy Foods – Optimize food industry recipe formulation with AI-Powered precision to accelerate food & beverage innovation.

Along Route – Focuses on developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models to generate ultra-precise marine weather forecasts.

Winners at the $10,000 level:

Aigle Health – Leverages clinical data and AI to optimize healthcare delivery and therapy discovery.

ASKLEPIEIA Health Cluster – A Cooperative network of healthcare providers and hospitality businesses focusing on wellness and medical tourism.
Click to Therapy – Provides access to top psychologists in their network of 250+ vetted practitioners.

Kleesto  – Generates time savings for tourism professionals through operations efficiency and booking automation.

ManaGi – Bridges the gap between Greek food & beverage and natural cosmetics products and the global market.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece today through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. It is the largest Greek Diaspora organization in the world.

Since its founding THI has invested more than $21 million in Greece – 184 economic crisis relief grants in the amount of $8.5 million and economic development grants totaling $12.5 million to 96 grantees – helping to stimulate Greece’s remarkable recovery and most importantly, building a brighter future by providing material and moral support to its most promising startups.

The VIA program has awarded approximately 775,000 in cash prizes to 43 winning companies since its launch, many of which report that the funds were crucial.

VIA has become a magnet for attracting the most highly motivated entrepreneurs in Greece. THI honors, rewards them, and plugs them into networks, programs, and mentors that help them move forward.

 

RELATED

Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Receives PM Mitsotakis

ATHENS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday received Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Mansion.

Society
Survey: Greeks Back Same-Sex Marriage – Without Adopting Children
Society
Five Banks and the Hellenic Bank Association Get Fined for Concerted Practice

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

Now in the 21st century's third decade, a time marked by the most intense political polarization seen in generations, the far-left and far-right emerge not merely as ideological opposites but as twin forces of destabilization.

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — More than 20,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza during Israel's war against Hamas, health officials said Friday, the latest indication of the staggering cost of the conflict as Israel expands its ground offensive and orders tens of thousands more people to leave their homes.

ATHENS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday received Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Mansion.

ATHENS – The wonderful Book Castle at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) was filled with energy, enthusiasm, and well-justified optimism for the winners and Greece as a whole during the 4th Annual Venture Impact Awards (VIA) ceremony of The Hellenic Initiative (THI) on December 13 in Athens.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.