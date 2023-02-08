THI’s Share the Love Online Auction through February 14

General News

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) presents beautiful, exclusive Greek items in the Share the Love Auction, now open and running until Tuesday, February 14, 11:59 PM. With each winning dollar or pledge, THI will be able to help many people in Greece.

Among the many items up for bid are Celestyal Cruises – Seven Night Aegean Cruise for Two; Skinos Restaurant NYC – $300 Gift Card; Sofia Stevi Artwork, Untitled, 2019 The Breeder Gallery; Caroline Rovithi – Tsarouchi Air II Print; Sani Resort – Four Night Stay in Halkidiki; and Huffyjewels – Silver and Gold-Plated Earrings.

View all the items in the auction and put in your bid online: https://bit.ly/3YyDkIL.