This is Not Your Pappou’s Greek Festival: Goat Burgers, Ouzo Jello Shots

Leave it to New Orleans’ Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral festival to come up with something you won’t find at any others around the United States – including goat burgers, baklava sundaes and ouzo jello shots.

The Memorial Day event is the Greek equivalent of the Cajuns love for a crawfish boil: Laissez les bons temps rouler. Let the good times roll. The food doesn’t come from vendors but is homemade by a volunteers, with a Louisiana twist.

“They do it with love; they have hands and hearts of gold,” Alexandra Megilligan, part of the executive committee for the festival, told NOLA.com. “It’s all handmade and it passes through their hands to yours,” she said.

The goat burger is back after the COVID-19 pandemic brought festivals to a halt, the goat cut with a bit of pork to boost its juiciness and dressed with tzatziki on a kaiser bun. How great is that! There’s even pomegranate daiquiries to be had. Aφήστε τις καλές στιγμές να κυλήσουν.