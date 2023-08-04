This is How Cantonis Dismissed the Tenured Professors of Hellenic College – Holy Cross School of Theology

General News

BOSTON – Almost three years ago, on August 11, 2020, a drama unfolded at the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Boston, with the unexpected dismissal of six professors with academic and institutional tenure, which is protected by the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and, in general, the United States.

The dismissed tenured professors, each with many years of teaching and service at the School of Theology and Hellenic College, were the following: Dr. Evie Zachariadis-Holmberg, Dr. Aristotelis Michopoulos, Protopresbyter Dr. George Dragas, Protopresbyter Dr. Emmanuel Clapsis, Dr. Ellen Lanzano, and Dr. Alice McIntyre.

Their dismissal occurred as follows: The President of Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology, George Cantonis, individually summoned each of them and informed them that they were terminated and that their service was ending. They were given only a few days to clear their offices of their books and other academic materials – each of them had and to disappear from the School.

Cantonis invoked reasons of financial crisis or, using the more formal term, ‘financial exigency’, in order to avoid any actions, legal complications, and entanglements in which, as we will see below, the School has become nevertheless become involved.

In this case, there are two interesting elements: Out of the six dismissed tenured professors, four were fervent supporters of the Greek language and Hellenism in general, and all of them were born in Greece – Father Clapsis, Father Dragas, Dr. Evie Zachariadis-Holmberg, a professor of the Greek language and Greek Studies, and Dr. Aristotelis Michopoulos. The other two professors, Dr. Ellen Lanzano and Dr. Alice McIntyre, taught English and Education at Hellenic College.

The two clergy professors, Father Dragas, who taught Patristics, and Father Emmanuel Clapsis, who taught Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology, were both recognized by the Orthodox Theological World, universities in Greece, and wider Christian circles. They were close collaborators of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for Orthodox and Inter-Christian Theological Dialogues, participating in sessions of the World Council of Churches, and they were close friends for many years of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Yet, during these past three years, no one from the Phanar, at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, has shown any interest or even contacted them, including Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew himself.

Information from within the School and the Archdiocese reports that Cantonis did not take this action on his own but with the consent and approval of Archbishop Elpidophoros, who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and with the Board’s approval as well. It is noted that when Father Clapsis was Dean of the School of Theology in 2003, he had invited the then- Deacon Elpidophoros Lambriniadis to teach as a visiting professor at the School. He welcomed him with love and care and even granted him the use of his office.

Immediately after the meeting with the professors, in which he announced their dismissal for ‘financial’ reasons (financial exigency), as he claimed, Cantonis sent them a written communication on the same day, August 11, 2020 (both by email and by postal service) in the form of a seven-page document marked ‘confidential’, which he called the ‘Separation Agreement and Release’.

In this ‘separation’ document, Cantonis wrote among other things, the following:

“Dear …. Thank you for your service to date to Hellenic College Holy Cross (the ‘College’) in your faculty position. Due to Financial Exigency the College is terminating your employment. This Separation Agreement and Release (the ‘Agreement’) sets forth the terms of your separation from the College.

“The purpose of the Agreement is to establish an amicable arrangement for ending your assignment with the College, to release the College from any claims, and to permit you to receive consideration for the release of such claims.

“With these understandings and in exchange for the promises by you and the College, as set forth below, you and the College agree as follows:

Assignment Status and Final Pay. Your release from your assignment to the College is effective August 11, 2020 (the ‘Release Date’). Your earning of wages, as well as any entitlement you had or might have had under a College-provided benefit plan, program, contract or practice, shall terminate on the Release Date, except as required by federal or state law or as otherwise described below. You will be paid on August 11, 2020 for all wages earned, and for your accrued housing allowance as of the Release Date.”

Cantonis attempted, with this document, to bind them not to speak or provide information.

Simultaneously, Cantonis assigned David Volz, the Human Resources Director, who, on the following day, August 12, 2020, sent a letter to the dismissed professors in which, among other things, he wrote to them that, “it is required that you remove all personal effects from your office by Monday, August 17, 2020. Any documents, manuals, books, telephones, computer(s), and other equipment which are College property need to remain in your office. Any building, office, and classroom keys need to be given to me.”

This action of Cantonis, who was, of course, in collusion with Elpidophoros and the Board, came as a thunderbolt to the professors. Two of them, Professor Evie Zachariadis-Holmberg and Father Emmanuel Clapsis, refused to sign Cantonis’ agreement and filed a lawsuit, as mentioned above, as they had acquired tenure through all the legal and prescribed academic procedures. Father Dragas was convinced by Elpidophoros and Cantonis not to resort to the courts, with promises of being recognized as a distinguished professor. He was to continue giving lectures, and the schools would be utilizing his personal library. However, none of these promises were fulfilled. The rest of the dismissed professors simply left.

According to the information available to Τhe National Herald, the School is spending thousands of dollars to counter the lawsuits of the dismissed professors, but the court has refused to dismiss the professors’ lawsuits, and the matter is heading to trial with all the implications such a situation entails.

It is pointed out that while Cantonιs invoked financial exigency as a pretext for dismissing the professors, a few months later, he proceeded to new hires of professors, such as Father Georgios Parsenios for the department of New Testament, with automatic tenure and the Deanship of the School of Theology. Not only was he hired, but his wife was also employed as an executive assistant to Cantonis – she was recently transferred to another department without the reasons for her transfer being made known.

Both Cantonis and Parsenios resigned from their positions as president and dean, respectively, citing “health reasons.” Parsenios has been appointed presiding priest at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox parish in Lexington, Massachusetts.

In 2020, Greece granted a sponsorship of two million euros to the School of Theology, which was equivalent to $2,238,000 for the promotion of the teaching of the Greek language and Hellenism in general. In an interview with The National Herald on March of 2021, when asked how the School utilizes the two million euros donated by Greece, Cantonis said, “we are extremely grateful to the Hellenic Republic, which recognized the importance of Hellenic College and the Theological School of the Holy Cross for the preservation and promotion of Hellenism in the United States. We owe special thanks to both our Archbishop and the Prime Minister of Greece, Mr. Mitsotakis, for making this grant possible. The donated amount of 2 million euros or $2,338,000 was used as follows: $2,300,000 were allocated for debt reduction, which was the most critical need of the School, and $88,000 were allocated for the organization of cultural events promoting Hellenism, financially supported by the School at the Maliotis Cultural Center.”

It should be noted that Cantonis contributed to the restoration and staffing of the Maliotis Cultural Center, with which he developed a special closeness and affinity, often attending its events.