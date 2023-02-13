This “Hidden New York City Borough” Tops The List of New Jersey’s 10 Most Instagrammable Cities

Travel

New Jersey offers an array of historical points of interest to take advantage of for that perfect picture. Famous for its boardwalk, the state is lined with endless pockets of charm that make it an ideal place for Instagrammers from around the world. With a new study declaring Jersey City as the most Instagrammable city in New Jersey, visitors are flocking to see what all the buzz is about.

In the last ten years, Jersey City and its neighboring North Jersey shore towns have grown rapidly, resulting in what could be considered NYC’s sixth borough. With countless renters flocking to this city from all over the US and perfect photo ops around every corner – it is no wonder Jersey City has been gaining attention among locals and tourists alike.

A study by real estate site NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Instagram hashtag data for cities in New Jersey and their respective populations to reveal the Garden State’s most Instagrammable cities.

#1 America’s Golden Door

Jersey City tops the list with hashtag posts per population ratio of 9.03. America’s Golden Door has an outstanding 2,592,509 posts on the social media platform; measured against its 287,146 residents, there are nine posts per head in this city. Posts, including the #jerseycity hashtag, reveal a vibrant locale with restaurants, clean apartments, and beautiful street art.

The city is the third most densely populated city in the US, with over 17,720 people per square mile, and, per @lokaljc , boasts an eatery, and bar with a waterfront view and fine dining cuisines.

“While many people think of Jersey City, NJ, as an across-the-river neighbor to Manhattan, there’s so much more than its stunning waterfront with extraordinary New York City skyline views. It also has large undeveloped green spaces, iconic historical landmarks, and America’s largest IMAX Dome theater at the family-favorite Liberty Science Center ,” comments New Jersey resident and travel writer Monica Fish.

“Liberty State Park is not just a 1,212-acre oasis in the middle of it all but a fantastic place to capture shots of New York City, The Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. So it’s no wonder that 4 million people visit it a year.”

#2 Union City

In second place is Union City, with an Instagrammable hashtag/population ratio of 5.79. The study revealed more than five posts per person in the city, with 392,857 posts in total using #unioncity. Some Instagrammable spots include the 32nd Street and Bergenline Avenue intersection, as captured by @vintage.newjersey , and colorful smoothie meals from @playabowlsunioncity .

Union City has earned the nickname “Havana on the Hudson” after waves of Cubans fled Communist Cuba over the last 50 years and relocated there. The latest census reveals that an overwhelming majority of the residents, over 80%, identify themselves as Hispanic.

#3 Trenton

Trenton is the third most Instagrammable city in New Jersey – #trenton has attracted 312,488 posts on Instagram, which equates to three pictures per person. Beautiful sights include the Lower Trenton Bridge at night. For vegan lovers, Lady & the Shallot Plant Based Eatery has several drool-worthy shots on its account.

The historic city of Trenton, New Jersey, still retains its colonial essence and is renowned as the site where George Washington triumphed over the Redcoats in the War of Independence. It also serves as the state capital bearing name after William Trent, who was one of its reputed landowners.

#4 Cherry Hill

The fourth city is Cherry Hill, with a hashtag/population ratio of 2.97 posts per person. With 74,203 posts associated with #cherryhill, there are shots of Karate and Kickboxing activities for fitness lovers and “beautiful parks and nature around the #Ypsilanti area,” according to @ypsireal , and it is dog friendly as well.

Cherry Hill isn’t only for budding Instagrammers. It is a popular location for those couples looking to put their roots down and start a family.

“What drew us to the Cherry Hill area was the great education system and it being a safe place for our kids to grow up. Our family also likes the area because of the variety of great restaurants and its proximity to other major attraction areas like Philly and the shore points,” comments Anthony Aulffo, Certified Financial Planner with Cardinal Wealth Group in Cherry Hill, NJ.

#5 Toms River

Ranking the rest, Toms River is the fifth most Instagrammable city in New Jersey. The Ocean County’s township earned a ratio of 2.54 photos per person with 241,366 posts under #tomsriver. Sunset photos along river housings, as seen on @jenskijiix86 feed, will captivate visitors. Lovely food by @b2bistro_tr has yummy-looking specials for cod, empanadas, and lamb burger lovers.

Ranking The Rest of New Jersey

Passaic takes sixth place with 168,122 posts under the Passaic-related hashtag ratio of 2.39, while the commercial hub city of Clifton was a 2.28 ratio to be in seventh with 204,147 posts.

Earning eighth place with 145,525 posts and a ratio of 2.11 posts for every person is East Orange. Car dealerships, hairstyling, and nail arts are among the entrepreneurial posts seen on Instagram, and tourists can also enjoy unique street art on their visit.

In ninth place is Union County’s largest city Elizabeth with an Instagrammable ratio of 2.06, with 279,029 Instagram posts under #elizabethnj. Newark rounds out the top ten with a hashtag post per population ratio of 1.95.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com commented, “the study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New Jersey can enjoy, spanning natural beauties, stunning architecture, and fun activities.

“Jersey City tops the state’s Instagram rankings through the sheer number of hashtags and an impressive ratio of nine posts per person, but the data shows that there are plenty of very Instagrammable places throughout New Jersey.”