Thirteen Award-Winning Short Films Screening June 18 in Astoria

ASTORIA – The Timarete Festival, in collaboration with the Drama International Short Film Festival and the Greek Cultural Center, will present 13 award-winning short films on Saturday, June 18 at the Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street in Astoria. The first screening is at 7 PM and the second at 9 PM.

The Drama Festival is considered to be the leading festival of its kind in Greece with international recognition and attendees of the Timarete Festival will have the opportunity to watch these unique award-winning films.

The full schedule of films is available online: https://bit.ly/3MvpfWc.

Timarete, the 5th Annual Hellenic Art Festival, organized and presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, continues through Sunday, June 19.

More information about the Timarete Festival is also available online: https://www.timarete.com.

For reservations and further information by phone: 917-603-4436.